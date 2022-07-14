Pushing around the bag for David Ford two weeks ago at the Men’s North & South Amateur, Amanda Sambach stood over some of the same putts and read the yardages for some of the same shots she hoped to take two weeks later at Pinehurst for her boyfriend competing at Pinehurst.
A Pinehurst resident now after her family moved to the area last year, Sambach’s time as caddie for Ford is over, but through that, she got an up-close feel for the course as preparation for the 120th Women’s North & South. But you won’t catch her hanging up her clubs for a caddie bib full time any time soon.
“It’s definitely an adjustment. Honestly, caddying for David was really good to get on the courses and see what the conditions are like for them. Helping him read a couple putts ultimately helps me a little bit,” Sambach said. “I’d say caddying is way more exhausting than playing. It was nice to get a couple days in between to rest a little bit.”
Playing seems to be working out in her favor so far.
After a successful first year at the University of Virginia, with four top-10 finishes in 11 appearances, and a close call at making the cut for the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amatuer in April, Sambach is back in the round of 16 at the North & South, aiming to one-up her showing last year. In the round of 32 on Thursday, Sambach quickly lost the first two holes, and closed the match up, 2 and 1, over Zoe Slaughter.
“Target goal was to do better than last year. Hopefully I can pull it out tomorrow,” Sambach said. “It says a little that I started out two down and got it back to all square two holes later. I was able to keep calm and stay patient.”
Her ball striking is the best it has ever been, Sambach said, adding that if her chipping and putting catches fire that her complete game, including her automatic slight draw ball flight, would be where she wants it to be. Thursday’s match was when her putting started to turn a corner.
“I didn’t putt very well yesterday, so I worked on that after the round and rolled it a lot better today,” Sambach said. “Just getting the approach shots in a little tighter would be the goal for tomorrow.”
She takes on Zoe Antoinette Campos in the round of 16 Friday morning, who defeated Michelle Liu 4 and 3 in the first round.
This is the third North & South appearance for Sambach, including an appearance in 2020 the week after she won the North & South Girls Junior.
On the bag for Ford two weeks ago, Sambach got a new perspective on the courses she’s gotten to know a lot more about since she started calling Pinehurst home.
“Most of all, the speed and where to place balls coming in on approaches is really important, especially on No. 2,” Sambach said. “It’s really important to keep everything below the hole, and that was evident last week when I was caddying.”
Of the two courses that are used in the North & South, Sambach said that there’s something about Course No. 2 that she seems to play better on. If that’s the case, she seems to be in the right spot with Donald Ross’ masterpiece set to host the rest of the tournament’s match play contest.
And if by Saturday afternoon she is the one hoisting the Putter Boy trophy, it would be a full-circle moment for the local standout.
“Especially with me winning the junior a couple years ago, I think this would be really cool to get a win at home,” she said.
In other action in the round of 32, two former North & South Champions lost when Xin Kou defeated 2020 champ Rachel Kuehn by a 4 and 3 score. Monet Chun topped 2017 champion Isabella Fierro, 4 and 3.
Medalist Hannah Levi defeated 15-year-old Maria Jose Marin 1 up with a late win on the 17th hole. Emilia Migliaccio won 3 and 2, Justice Bosio won 5 and 4, Bailey Davis won 2 and 1, Michaela Morard won 4 and 2, Anna Morgan won 4 and 3, Caroline Craig won 5 and 4, Melanie Green won 1 up, Megan Schofill won 3 and 2, Sadie Englemann won 5 and 4, Jennifer Cleary won 2 and 1, and Casey Weidenfeld won three straight holes to win in 19 holes over Sophie Linder, after entering the 17th hole down 2.
