The Union Pines girls cross country team claimed the 3A Mideast regional title in Cary Saturday.

Three teams claimed top-four finishes and a pair of individuals posted high finishes at cross country regionals over the weekend to continue their season onto the state championship this weekend in Kernersville.

Union Pines’ girls won the 3A Mideast regional title at WakeMed Soccer Complex on Saturday, and the boys team took fourth to advance both teams to the 3A state championship.

The Pinecrest boys cross country team finished fourth at the 4A Mideast regional to advance to the state championship meet Saturday.

