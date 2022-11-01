Three teams claimed top-four finishes and a pair of individuals posted high finishes at cross country regionals over the weekend to continue their season onto the state championship this weekend in Kernersville.
Union Pines’ girls won the 3A Mideast regional title at WakeMed Soccer Complex on Saturday, and the boys team took fourth to advance both teams to the 3A state championship.
Finishing order for the Union Pines girls went as follows: Emily Mila came in ninth place with a time of 21 minutes and 21 seconds. Alleigh Flewwellin followed in 10th in a time of 21:31, Laura Caviness finished 19th in 22:11, Abby Phillips finished 24th in 22:37, Clara Kellner finished 29th in a time of 22:40, Sarah Kellner finished in 30th in a time of 22:44 and Eva Reinhardt finished in 50th place in a tiem of 23:57.
On the boys side, freshman Corbin Weeks finished third in a time of 16:38, Logan Totten-Lancaster took 12th in a time of 17:08, Brayden Muhly took 19th in a time of 17:31, Carter Broderson took 32nd in 18:06, Cj Wilkerson took 63rd in 19:29, Andrew Hill finished in 84th in a time of 20:11 and Harrison Hafer finished 92nd in 20:41.
Pinecrest’s boys squad qualified after its fourth place finish at the 4A Mideast regional at the WakeMed Soccer Complex. Senior Zack Gilbertson led the team with with a first-place finish of 15:23, followed by Connor Cuthrell in 29th place in a time of 16:55, Raymond Hoffman in 30thj in a time of 16:55, Sean Smyth in 42nd place in 17:15, Jacob Dorsch in 44th place in 17:18, Connor Derusseau in 65th place in 17:48 and Isaac Carter in 77th place in 18:10.
In the 4A Mideast girls race, Pinecrest’s Lauren Wimberly qualified by finishing second in a time of 18:57.
In the 1A Mideast regional also at WakeMed Soccer Complex, North Moore junior Angelica Martinez finished in 18th place with a time of 23:27.