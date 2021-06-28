Pinecrest and Union Pines each had an individual state champion crowned on Saturday as Viking senior Aaron Faison and Patriot junior Matt Rowland capped off their impressive campaigns this year with wins in the championship match of their respective weight divisions.
The Vikings finished third in the team standings at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state tournament hosted at Eastern Guilford, and had three of its seven wrestlers that competed for the state tournament earn a spot on the podium. Pinecrest had two wrestlers place of the eight it sent to the 4A state tournament hosted at Glenn.
Faison’s run through his final high school tournament included meeting a familiar face in the state title match. Triton’s Nicholas Williams advanced to the 3A 152-pound weight class, and for the second time this season the wrestlers competed against each other with a title on the line. Faison repeated the result from earlier this month in the Tri-County Conference championships as he claimed an 8-4 decision to win the state title.
To get to that match, Faison won by technical fall in the first round over Joshua Heyward from Jay M. Robinson. He then defeated Cuthbertson’s Jack McDermid by a first-period fall and set up the title match after a major decision win over Luke Masterton from Central Cabarrus in the semifinals.
Rowland finally reached the top of the podium after placing his first two years with the Patriots, and did so in dominating fashion. The run included a 6-0 decision in the championship bout against Hunter Gundry from Cardinal Gibbons.
The first three matches of the tournament were all wins by fall, and never saw a match go further than three minutes. Rowland pinned South Mecklenburg’s Evan Slack in 18 seconds to open before earning a win by fall in 36 seconds over Oscar Limon-Zarzosa from Hoggard. A second-period pin of Olympic’s Landon Bean sent Rowland to the finals.
Union Pines’ Aiden McCafferty finished second at 170 pounds and Andrew Clark took third at 132.
McCafferty fell just short of the state title with a sudden victory loss in the title bout to River Carroll from West Carteret. His run to the state title match included a win by fall in the first round, a win by decision in the second round and a win by technical fall in the semifinals.
Clark lost in a 9-4 decision to Statesville’s Antonio Caldwell in the semifinal match, and won by forfeit in the third-place match. In his two bouts before the semifinals, Clark snuck out with a 6-5 win in the first match and then a 4-2 win in the second round.
Robert Hyder at 182 pounds took second for Pinecrest after a loss by pin in the first period of the title match to Millbrook’s Holden Cypher. Leading up to that match, Hyder claimed three wins by decision.
The Patriots had two other wrestlers make it out of the first round of the state tournament as Will Brock at 220 pounds won by decision before losing by fall in the second round. Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds won by fall in the first round and then lost by fall in the second round.
Union Pines’ David Willard at 126 pounds and Colin Pettine at 182 pounds each won their first matches before falling in the second round.
