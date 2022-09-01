HSFB-Union Pines v {featuredorgname}

Union Pines Vikings David Perez (10) dribbles the ball against Overhills in a match earlier this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines boys soccer team lost Wednesday night to the Lee County Yellow Jackets to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Yellow Jackets struck first and held the Vikings scoreless for most of the game to claim a 5-1 road win in a dominant showing.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3-1, 1-0 Sandhills) scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute when Alexander Solórzano snuck the ball in between the Vikings defense. Minutes later, Irvin Gutierrez scored by kicking it backwards to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute. The Yellow Jackets added another goal right before the half, this time by Alan Hernandez in the 20th minute. Lee County led 3-0 at the half.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days