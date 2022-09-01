The Union Pines boys soccer team lost Wednesday night to the Lee County Yellow Jackets to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Yellow Jackets struck first and held the Vikings scoreless for most of the game to claim a 5-1 road win in a dominant showing.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3-1, 1-0 Sandhills) scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute when Alexander Solórzano snuck the ball in between the Vikings defense. Minutes later, Irvin Gutierrez scored by kicking it backwards to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute. The Yellow Jackets added another goal right before the half, this time by Alan Hernandez in the 20th minute. Lee County led 3-0 at the half.
“I think the players have already accepted responsibility for the things that they need to improve. I think that they are very well aware we played a team that went to the semifinals for the state last year, and competed and made things very difficult for them,” coach Raymond Blatz said. “So, even though it was a loss I feel positive that they're going to improve and get better throughout the season and we're going to keep making teams fight us.”
The Yellow Jackets added two more goals in the second half, with one occurring In the 45th minute on a goal by Aiden Albright, and then another one in the 46th minute on a goal by Logan Jordan making it 5-0.
The Vikings (2-4-1, 0-1 Sandhills) got their lone goal of the match on a goal by Gabe Phillips on an assist from David Perez with 13 minutes remaining in the game.
“We gave up four goals that are eminently fixable, and we created some really quality chances throughout the match that we didn't convert. We competed and played our style of soccer for longer periods tonight than we have,” Blatz said. “Our midfield kind of outplayed their midfield so we kept growing as a team and we stayed fighting through the end.
“We have some very good leadership and extremely strong goalkeeping, I don’t think I’ve seen anyone put two goalkeepers out there that are better than our two and the boys continue to learn and they're starting to hold each other accountable.”
The Vikings will travel to Cape Fear next Thursday night.
Union Pines Avenges Loss, Tops Bulldogs
After losing in five sets six days earlier at home against Terry Sanford, the Union Pines volleyball team reversed its fortune for a five-set victory in Fayetteville Wednesday night.
Union Pines won the match with scores of 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17 and 15-12.
Leading the Vikings in the victory was Sydney Hay with a stat-sheet stuffing 22 digs, 13 assists and seven kills.
On the back line, seniors Brisi Gonzalez and Alison DeMasi had 22 and10 digs, respectively. DeMasi also served up three aces. Freshman Allie Bauer totaled 13 digs, eight assists and four aces.
Ellie Chapin had six kills and Devyn Craven had five kills and a pair of blocks.
Union Pines (4-2) hosts Asheboro Thursday.
Patriots Swat Cape Fear
The Pinecrest volleyball team claimed its first win this week with a four-set victory at Cape Fear Wednesday.
With scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-21, the Patriots improved to 5-1 on the season.
Senior Lainey Mullins had 21 digs and three aces in the win, assisting her on the back line was Laiken Christman with 10 digs and three aces as well.
Senior Sydney Karjala dished 36 assists and also had 15 digs.
Leading the Patriots at the net was senior Karsen Corbett with 18 kills, along with 13 digs. Caroline Bradford added six kills along with her three aces.
Adding to the balanced attack at the net for Pinecrest was Brooke Emore with seven kills, and Jacey Olsen and Marlee Johnson each with six kills.
Pinecrest opens Sandhills Athletic Conference play at home against Richmond Thursday.