On a day where the Union Pines cross country seniors were being honored for their dedication to the program, it was a freshman who stole the show for the Vikings in the boys race of a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at home Tuesday afternoon.
Five seniors competed at home on senior night for the Vikings, but the first Vikings to cross the finish line in the boys and girls races were players in their first year with the program.
In the boys race, freshman Corbin Weeks, who was one of the top runners in the state running in the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association at The O’Neal School last season, finished in a time of 17 minutes and 35 seconds to come in first. Weeks led a slew of Union Pines and Pinecrest jerseys to cross the finish line in a matter of minutes, with the cross county rivals making up the top 14 finishers.
On the girls side, junior transfer Emily Mila came in third for the Vikings behind Pinecrest’s Lauren Wimberly and Claire Collins. Wimberly’s winning time was 21 minutes, 14 seconds.
“It’s been great to have Corbin as a freshman. He’s been running No. 1 and also a transfer in, Emily Mila, has been running No. 1 for us as a junior,” Union Pines coach Nate Carter said. “That’s made our team a little stronger.
“We’ve got a couple younger guys we are hoping can step it up. If we can get one or two of those guys to get in the 19s or 18s, we’re going to be formidable.”
Pinecrest finished first in the team scores in both races, and Union Pines came in second place.
The Vikings honored seniors Eva Reinhardt, Laura Caviness, Julianna Paris, Harrison Hafer and Nathan Hill after the races. Many of the runners have been four-year contributors to the program, and Carter has seen the group of girls play the role as an extension of the coaching staff.
“From the time they were freshmen to seniors, they’ve always kept me straight. If I need something done, all I needed to do was call on either one of those girls,” Carter said.
Reinhardt finished eighth in the girls race, Caviness finished ninth and Paris came in 35th. Hafer came in 31st on the boys side and Hill came in 41st.
Pinecrest’s seven scoring runners on the boys side finished in the top 11, led by Connor Cuthrell finishing at 17:55.
The Patriots’ girls scorers included seven in the top 12, with the top two finishers coming from Pinecrest.
Union Pines Tops Jack Britt in Tennis
Dropping one match in singles and doubles play, the Union Pines girls tennis team claimed a road non-conference win over Jack Britt Tuesday by a 7-2 score.
Tyne Ross, Kinsley Creel and Saeda Yoxtheimer won their singles and doubles matches on Tuesday. Ross won 8-0 in her singles match and then claimed an 8-4 win in doubles playing alongside Lily Slyman.
Madelyn Ragsdale won 8-3 in No. 3 singles. Creel and Yoxtheimer won their singles matches by wide margins, and then teamed up for an 8-0 win in No. 3 doubles.