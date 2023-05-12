An ideal start to any baseball game is for a pitch to ease his way into the contest, but Pinecrest senior Colby Wallace admitted his overzealous start to Friday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoff second-round game at home came from being a touch too energized.
Nonetheless, Wallace calmed himself down early, worked his way out of basically all the trouble he faced all night to kickstart the Patriots’ 4-3 win over the Wildcats.
“I was just too amped up. I was trying to throw a strike, and I knew once I could get one that I could get a double play,” Wallace said.
“I try to stay within myself and not try to do more than what I can do.”
Pinecrest hosts Corinth Holders in the third round on Tuesday, a second straight trip to the third round, a round that the program had only reached that round once before last year during coach Jeff Hewitt’s tenure.
“We knew we had the stuff to get there, we just had to work hard in practice and get the little things done,” Wallace said.
Wallace quickly faced a bases-loaded situation with one out in the top of the first inning after an error and a pair of walks, but used his breaking ball to get strikeouts against Millbrook’s middle of the order batters to escape unscathed.
From there on out, the Patriots’ captain seemed unhittable, and was for the first five innings in claiming the win on the mound. Wallace struck out nine batters in the contest, and did not walk a batter past the first inning.
The slow start wasn’t just found on the mound, but also at the plate for the Patriots against Millbrook starter Cowan Myers. Grayson Hudgin drove home the first run in the bottom of the third for Pinecrest with a sharp liner down the left-field line. Wallace followed in the next inning with an RBI double to center field to go up 2-0.
Myers was pulled early in the fifth inning, and replaced by Pierson McCallum. The relief pitcher loaded the bases, and was one out away from getting out of the jam before Pinecrest senior J.D. Scarbrough brought home two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a single to right field.
“I’m very proud of our team grinding runs out,” Hewitt said.
The 4-0 lead was challenged in the sixth when Hayden McShae hit a lead-off double against Wallace, for the lone Wildcat hit off the East Carolina recruit. A sacrifice fly later in the frame drove McShae home.
Hewitt brought senior Noah Arnett on to close out the game, and was an out away before Mason Fortune singled two runs in to make it a 4-3 deficit. In a high-pressure situation, freshman Bohdi Robertson came out to close the contest, and got a groundout in the one batter he faced.
“Noah needs to pick his head up, he got two outs for his team today. Bohdi got one out for his team today. We are going home with a win, and that’s all that matters. Keep moving,” Hewitt said.
Wallace was in the infield for that final inning at shortstop, and used his wisdom to help calm down.
“I was just telling him to not make the moment too big. Just throw strikes and let someone make the play for him, and that’s exactly what he did,” Wallace said.“He’s showing us that he can get it done. We weren’t really sure with him at first, but he’s showed us that he can handle the pressure and not get in his head. He’s got the stuff, and once he started throwing strikes he showed he’s a good pitcher.”
Wallace finished with three hits in the win.
Dunlap Hits, Pitches Mustangs to Third Round
North Moore senior Ethan Dunlap struck out 13 batters in six innings of work, and also drove home three RBIs for the Mustangs in their 8-1 win at Gates County in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs Friday.
The Mustangs travel to top seed Wilson Prep in the third round on Tuesday.
For the first five innings, it was a low-scoring contest, with North Moore holding a 2-0 lead, then a five-run top of the sixth stretched the game out of reach.
RBIs in the inning came from Elliott Furr on a double, Dunlap on a bases loaded walk, Dawson Futrell hit a pitch with the bases loaded, Ty Allred with a bases loaded walk and Gabe Purvis forcing in a run with a walk in the following at-bat.
Allred finished with two RBIs. Furr, Dunlap and Austin Patterson each had two hits.
North Moore hasn’t been to the third round of the state playoffs since the 2015 season.
In other sports results from Friday, the Union Pines girls lacrosse team lost to top-seeded Croatan 18-7 Friday in the fourth round of the state playoffs.