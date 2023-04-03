Pinecrest senior Colby Wallace pitched a no-hitter in dominating fashion Friday, and the pitching gem by the East Carolina signee to help secure first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings for the Patriots against Lee County at home.
Wallace struck out 14 batters across seven innings, and closed out the 8-0 win over the Yellow Jackets all within the pitch-count limit.
The Patriot (12-2, 5-1 Sandhills) defense went without allowing an error behind Wallace.
Pinecrest jumped on Lee County starter Nick Pope with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by junior Bryant Kimbrell’s homer. Then in the fourth, Kimbrell hit another three-run homer.
Kimbrell finished with five RBIs and two hits in the game. Senior Pierce Perrotta had three hits and Hunter Huneycutt had two base hits.
Wallace, Connor Tepatti and Dylan Floyd each had an RBI.
The Patriots host Scotland Tuesday to open the conference series during spring break. The team will play again in Laurinburg Thursday.
Pekala, Queen Record Hat Tricks in Win
The stellar sophomore duo of Taryn Pekala and Grace Queen each scored three goals in the 9-0 win of the Union Pines girls soccer team at Southern Lee on Friday.
Union Pines (6-5-1, 5-0 Sandhills) scored eight goals in the first half of the win.
Aiding in the goal scoring for the Vikings were Riley Pittman, Abby Phillips and Briana St. Louis with one goal each.
Pekala assisted on two goals, as did Abbie Robbins. Bonds, Leah Morris and Brooke Going each assisted on a score as well.
The Vikings play at Pinecrest on April 12.
In other county soccer action, Pinecrest recorded a 3-1 road win at Hoke County Friday. Freshman Jadyn Lamielle scored a pair of goals.
Late Runs Lift Union Pines Over Lee County
The Union Pines softball team scored one run in the fifth inning and another in the top of the seventh to overcome a deficit and defeat Lee County on the road Friday by a 2-1 score.
The Vikings (7-5, 5-2 Sandhills) received a lift in the circle with freshman Allie Bauer and senior Maddie Wagner combining to hold Lee County to two hits and one run in the contest. Bauer struck out four batters in her three innings of relief.
At the plate, Natalie Auman had two hits and an RBI. Elizabeth Andrews and Marissa Fuller each had one hit each.
Union Pines go to conference-leading Scotland Thursday.