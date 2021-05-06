Sophomore Colby Wallace faced 22 batters on the mound in Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference opener, and only allowed three to reach base safely against Richmond as the Pinecrest baseball team claimed a 7-0 win on the road.
Wallace struck out 11 of those 22 and the three base runners reached by either a walk or a hit by pitch.
The sophomore East Carolina commit got early run support from his offense in the win, including helping himself out with one run scored and one RBI.
J.D. Scarborough drove in a pair of runs with one hit. Nick Dicarlo had two hits and drove in one run. Cove Mashburn had a hit and an RBI as well.
Pinecrest (3-0) plays Richmond at home on Friday.
Vikings Bats Fuel Win Over South Johnston
Bryson Horney claimed his second win on the mound this young season, and also helped his cause with a home run as the Union Pines baseball team won 11-1 over South Johnston Wednesday at home.
Horney pitched all six innings, allowing three hits and striking out three in the Vikings’ (3-0) win.
The pitcher had a pair of hits in the win, as did teammates Ethan McKay and Chance Purvis. Both McKay and Purvis had an RBI each. Mayson Dear had two RBIs and Hudson Fette drove in three runs.
The Vikings scored six runs in the first two innings and then hung five runs in the top of the sixth.
Union Pines hosts North Davidson on Friday.
Mustangs Top Bulls to Open Conference Play
The North Moore baseball team scored a run in five of the seven innings at South Stanly on Wednesday in the Yadkin Valley Conference opener. With the offense rolling, the pitching held the Rowdy Rebel Bulls to three hits total in an 11-1 win for the Mustangs on the road.
Robert Garner got the start on the mound, pitching 5 ⅓ innings, striking out seven batters and allowing one run on two hits.
At the plate, the junior had two hits, including a solo homer. Four other Mustangs (3-0) had multiple hits in the win. Justis Dorsett had three hits and two RBIs in the leadoff spot, Ty Allred had two hits and one RBI, Clayton Allred had two hits and two RBIs and Gabriel Swarms led the team with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
North Moore hosts North Rowan on Friday.