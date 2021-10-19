Union Pines defeats Richmond, 3-0

The ball teeters on the net between Union Pines outside hitter Gianna Silvestri (10) and Richmond setter Ava Edmundson (7) during the opening round of Sandhills Athletics Conference Tournament match Monday in Cameron. Union Pines defeated Richmond, 3-0.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines volleyball team defeated the Richmond Raiders in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament Monday night at home.

Union Pines took the match 3-0 against the Raiders with scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16. Viking seniors Emma Vacha and Faith Driver led the way in the win.

The Vikings (17-4) started off rough in the first half of the first set, but found momentum late to close out the set 25-16 to go up 1-0 over the Raiders (4-15). The Vikings were able to keep the momentum rolling despite the Raiders keeping it close. They took the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-16 to take the victory 3-0.

“This is our first game of the postseason for us, with not having a conference tournament last year,” coach Felicia Marks said in the Vikings win. “This win gave us a confidence booster heading forward into the postseason.”

Vacha led the way in kills for the Vikings with 12, Driver led in assists with 19 and Junior Brisi Gonzalez led the Vikings with 13 digs. Vaca also contributed with seven blocks. Player of the Game went to Driver, who finished with five kills, 19 assists and nine digs.

Senior Gianna Silvestri had nine kills and added 11 digs in the win.

“I think we’re looking good right now; our heads are where they need to be right now,“ Marks said when asked about the team’s confidence. “Our four seniors are on the court for us, and the leadership is great. Looking forward to the next couple of days heading into the state playoffs.”

Vikings advance to the semifinals of the tournament and will host Scotland, with the winner of the matchup claiming the top seed from the conference in the 3A state playoffs.

Ritter Heads to States

North Moore sophomore Paige Ritter qualified for the NCHSAA girls golf state championships with a top-15 finish at the 1A/2A East regional at Goldsboro Monday.

Ritter’s round of 97 secured her 14th at the regional.

She will compete in the 1A/2A state championship at Longleaf Golf and Family Club Monday and Tuesday.

