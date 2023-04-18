Senior nights bring a feeling of finality for student-athletes, no matter the sport or the matchup. A win on the night where outgoing players are honored is always the goal, because a loss can lead to an unforgettable outcome in the wrong kind of way.
“The best part about it was we won on senior night. I think back to my senior night and we lost against Douglas Byrd. I can remember that vividly,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “Winning on senior night is a lot better than losing on senior night.”
Hosting in-county foe North Moore, the Union Pines baseball team gave its seniors the right kind of senior night memory in the form of a 7-6 come-from-behind win at home Monday.
The seniors provided the offense for the Vikings (10-10), while underclassmen arms took command late on the mound.
North Moore jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first, and then bounced back to go up 6-4 in the top of the fourth inning. Then Union Pines junior Chandler Ring got the call from his coaches he had been anticipating all day.
“I didn’t play in the field tonight because it was senior night, so I was sitting on the bench knowing I was going to pitch at some point. I was locked in on the bench. I came in and threw well and my curveball was working,” Ring said. “My seniors are great and I love them. They’ve been here since my freshman year. They’ve helped me out a lot.”
Ring struck out six of the final nine outs he was responsible for over the last three innings, holding North Moore (10-5) without a run.
“He did a great job of filling up the strike zone. He was able to get his breaking ball over and they took some funky swings at it. With us having conference games this week, we were trying to piece things together so we didn’t lose arms that we need at the end of the week,” Marion said. “When he got in there and got his opportunity, he did a great job.”
During Ring’s time on the mound, the Vikings took the lead for the second time in the bottom of the sixth. North Moore brought in Ethan Dunlap for the sixth with a 6-4 lead, who quickly found himself in trouble with the bases loaded and no outs. A walk drove home a run, and then Ben Finklestein, on his senior night, hit a sharp groundball up the middle that North Moore was unable to turn into a double play to get out of the jam. Two runs scored to flip the lead in Union Pines’ favor.
“It was pretty fitting that Ben was the one that hit the ball in play that ended up giving us the go-ahead run. He got the opportunity to start at first tonight, and he put that ball in play, and they kicked it around and that ended up being the difference,” Marion said. “We always preach to put the ball in play. If they’ve got to field it and throw us out, it’s a lot better than walking back to the dugout.”
The Mustangs battled in the top of the seventh, using a bunt to push the tying run to second base, before the visitors loaded the bases with two outs.
“We came in and we battled. I think this makes us better down the road,” Kennedy said. “We said today that showing up here and taking on a 3A high school was going to get us ready for the last full week of conference and ready for the playoffs. I’m pleased with what I saw.
“We got the bunt down to get the runner to second with one out. That’s the kind of thing it’s going to take to win the next three conference games bunched up in the last week, and then hopefully win the tournament. That’s the kind of baseball you’re going to get come playoffs.”
Ring faced a full count against North Moore’s Dalton Massey, and the junior used his breaking ball to get a strikeout to end the game.
“I’ve grown up with a lot of these people from North Moore, so this win means a lot to me. I’ve glad I got to come in and pitch,” Ring said.
Along with two runs plated off the bat of Finklestein, Union Pines seniors Mayson Dear and Hunter Meeds also drove home a pair of runs in the win. Dear gave Union Pines a 4-3 lead after two complete innings with a homer to left field.
Dear and Jacob Williams each had two hits, and Williams drove home two runs in the contest.
North Moore’s offense had struggled in recent games posting runs, and with two outs in the top of the first inning the Mustangs showed signs that they had shaken off the rust. Elliott Furr drove home a run on a single, and was followed by Dawson Futrell with a two-run single.
“It’s been a while since we’ve scored three runs in the first inning. We did it with two outs so that was exciting stuff there,” Kennedy said.
Futrell had three RBIs in the loss, and was one of four North Moore batters with two hits, along with Furr, Dunlap and Will Kennedy.
Gabe Purvis started the game for North Moore, striking out five in five innings pitched.
Union Pines takes on Southern Lee Tuesday on the road in a battle for fourth in the conference, and the teams meet in Cameron Friday. North Moore hosts South Davidson Wednesday and goes to Montgomery Central Thursday.
Second Half Leads Union Pines Over Lee County
A pair of goals in the second half helped the Union Pines girls soccer team to a 3-1 win at Lee County Monday.
The Vikings’ offensive output was led by sophomore Taryn Pekala with two goals and Grace Queen with one goal. Briana St. Louis and Abigail Robbins each had one assist.
Union Pines goes to Northwood Thursday.
Raiders Top Union Pines in Tennis
The Union Pines boys tennis team dropped a 7-2 decision to Richmond at home Monday.
The Raiders claimed all three wins in doubles play, after Union Pines took two in singles action.
Jackson Carmichael and Micah Wortham won in singles action for the Vikings.
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Thursday.
Mustangs Finish Second To Seaforth in Golf
The North Moore boys golf team came up six strokes short of Seaforth in a Mid-Carolina Conference golf match at Beacon Ridge Country Club on Monday.
The Hawks shot a combined 162 in the match, and North Moore finished with 168.
J.J. Doutt shot a 39 to lead North Moore, Mason Garner finished with a 40, Colby Pennington had a 43 and Brady Preslar shot a 46.
Vikings Top Heritage
To close out a busy three games in a week, the Union Pines baseball team defeated Heritage at home Friday by a 7-2 score.
The Vikings were led by Mayson Dear with a solo homer, and Grey Booker added three RBIs. Dear started on the mound and struck out 11 batters across 5 1/3 innings.
Hunter Meeds added three hits in the win.
Patriots Girls Lacrosse Drops Two on the Road
The Pinecrest girls lacrosse team dropped a pair of one-goal matches on the road over the weekend to Topsail and Hoggard for its first two losses of the season. Both games were decided by 12-11 scores.
In the first game at Topsail on Friday, Karsen Corbett scored five goals, and Mya Hausauer scored two goals and had five assists. Allie Hirst scored three times.
Against Hoggard, Corbett scored four goals. Hirst and Cine Huston each assisted on three goals. Meredith Marchetti, Hausauer and Hirst each scored two goals in the loss.
In the boys games, Pinecrest lost 17-4 to Topsail and 13-7 at Hoggard.
Pinecrest’s boys host Union Pines Wednesday, and the girls take on Middle Creek at Union Pines Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.