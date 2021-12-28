The Union Pines Vikings boys basketball team opened up the first round of the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic with a win over the Green Level Gators to remain undefeated on the season. Despite early struggles and early turnovers, the Vikings were able to pull away late to take a 51-42 win Monday.
“We had to be ready to fight, especially not playing a game in over two weeks,” coach Nick Boney said. “I told them to be aggressive in the second half, our defense has been a major key in our wins this season and we executed very well on that.”
The Vikings will be back in action Tuesday against East Chapel Hill in the semifinals of the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Union Pines (9-0) started off slow, giving up possessions to the Gators (7-3). The Vikings led 12-8 heading into the second quarter where the score remained close as both sides picked it up on offense. Union Pines led 21-18 heading into the half.
Despite nearly two weeks between games, the Vikings were able to shake off the rust in the win.
“It felt good to be back on the court. Yeah, we were a little rusty with some mistakes on both ends,” senior guard Stevenson Haskell said. “We should be able to pick it up tomorrow and finish the tournament.”
The defense for the Vikings stepped up big in the third holding the Gators scoreless in the first four minutes, but also during that time Union Pines went quiet from the floor. The first basket of the quarter came from Union Pines with a little more than three minutes to go in the period.
“Our defense is what has helped us win all the games we have won so far,” Boney said. “Our most important thing was defensive rebounding. We defensive rebound more than we offensive rebound in practice.”
The Vikings led 31-27 heading into the fourth quarter, and a scoring run from Union Pines provided separation from Green Level heading into the closing minutes.
“I think we were a little more passive in the first half. Guys weren’t taking shots. Guys were a little passive worried about their shots getting blocked,” Boney said. “I liked the fact they listened to the halftime speech and came out a little more aggressive.”
Vikings pulled away late from a momentum booster from the offense as they held on for the 51-42 win.
Haskell led the way for the Vikings finishing with 17 points. Kelby Wright finished with 14 points and Jack Adair finished with six points.
“We mainly had to focus on the defensive end and then that will translate to the offensive end,” Haskell said on the mental focus in the win. “Solidifying the lead and making sure that they had no chance of coming back. He had to just keep the pressure on them so they wouldn’t win the game.”
Gabe Willis led the way for the Gators finishing with 13 points.
Along with the undefeated start lasting this long into the season, the appearance in the semifinals of the Lee County Christmas tournament is a new experience for Boney as a head coach.
“We are just going to keep doing new things all seasons I guess,” he said.
Pinecrest Falls In Sheetz Classic Opener
The Pinecrest girls basketball team lost to Wesleyan Christian Academy, 54-43, to open the Sheetz Classic Monday at Southwest Guilford High School.
A quiet third quarter from the Patriots (4-4) surrendered the lead. The Trojans (9-1) trailed Pinecrest 10-7 after the first quarter and 25-23 going into halftime, but were able to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior Aniyah Jackson scored 14 points to lead the Patriots in scoring and Anna Apke chipped in six points.
Pinecrest plays Southern Guilford at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.