There was a certain funk to the first round Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament game for the Union Pines basketball team Tuesday at home.
The energy in the gym was far from the level the team had been accustomed too, and with an early start at 6 p.m. The Vikings took on a Scotland team that had provided a tough test in two conference games in the regular season.
Conditions were there for an ugly game, and Union Pines outlasted the Scots for a 29-28 win to move on to Thursday’s semifinals.
“It was just a fog. It was different,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said. “We came out on fire at first, and with substitutions we just lost a little bit and we gradually tried to get it back.”
The Vikings get a third crack at Richmond, who defeated Union Pines two times this season by six-point margins both times, with a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday in Rockingham.
“Thursday I think it will be a little different because it won’t be here. Whatever the atmosphere at somebody else’s place, that’s their place so it’s going to be a little different,” Boney said. “Just as hard as it was for us to beat Scotland three times, it will probably be just as hard for Richmond to beat us three times and we are going to try our best to make sure it’s that way.”
The first quarter was deceptive of how the rest of the game would go offensively for the Vikings (18-6), scoring 12 points. The rest of the way, scoring didn’t come as easy against the packed-in Scotland 2-3 zone.
The Scots took their first lead of the game late in the third quarter, after clawing back from a 10-point deficit in the second quarter. The lead changed hands three times the rest of the contest and was tied three times in the second half.
The last time the score was tied at 27-all with 5:52 left after an Isaac Ferguson free throw. Then a scoring drought happened for both sides, and it wasn’t until Union Pines junior Jack Adair came up with a critical play inside of two minutes to go.
After the ball was turned over to Scotland, Adair jumped the passing lanes on a throw to the top of the key, dribbled through traffic with a behind the back dribble and finished on the other end for the second and final basket of the game for Union Pines to make it a 29-27.
“I was sitting in the gap. I knew they were going to swing it back because all they had been doing it was swinging it back and forth for the last two minutes. I read the pass,” Adair said. “I came off the bench with energy because we were slacking and playing poorly. I was just trying to get every loose ball and get every rebound.”
Adair scored seven points in the win, with the other five points coming in the first quarter. His leadership on the court and on the bench provided a lift when scoring was at a premium.
“He has a lot of leadership, and that’s going to carry for him as a senior next year,” Boney said. “That’s great to see now as a junior. He wants to win whether he’s on the floor or not. It’s great to always have a guy like that.”
Union Pines’ defense held Scotland to two points on a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter. The Scots carried their weight on defense as well, holding the Vikings to four points in the final quarter.
Scotland cut the lead to 29-28 on a Lamonte Cousar free throw with a minute to go, both sides had their turnovers and missed chances at the line. Ferguson stepped to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1 with three seconds left, and his first shot clanked off the iron to the hands of Adair to hold out for the win.
Stevenson Haskell scored 13 points to lead Union Pines. Cousar had 20 points.
Pinecrest Routs Lee County
Scoring 54 points over the second and third quarters, the Pinecrest boys basketball team posted their highest-scoring game of the season in an 83-31 win at home over Lee County to open the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.
The Patriots (19-4) host Hoke County in the semifinals Thursday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Nehemiah Thomas scored 20 points in three quarters to lift the Patriots to their 12th straight win and Jackson Bode chipped in 15 points. Jullien Cole added nine points and Thomas Mandell contributed eight points.
O’Neal Hoops Teams Advance to Second Round
Both O’Neal basketball teams opened the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state playoffs with wins at home over Thales Academy Tuesday.
The girls team picked up a 77-16 win for their 12th straight win. The Falcons host Northside Christian Academy Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The boys team was victorious by a 68-23 score, and will travel to Gaston Day in the second round Thursday.