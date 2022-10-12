The Union Pines volleyball team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match Tuesday night in Cameron on senior night for the Vikings. The Vikings got off to a fast start and continued their dominance in the match, winning with scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-19.
The Vikings (13-7 9-2 Sandhills) started off the first set hot, jumping out to a 6-1 lead early and continuing their momentum to pull away late and take the set 25-13.
“I think senior night always brings a little bit of energy to all my seniors and even all my girls they want to show out, especially for the six seniors we have,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “I was pumped. It was awesome. I'm glad we finally started off on a good note and we’ve been inconsistent with the way we started and got it done tonight.”
The second and third set found the Vikings having to battle to take the set, even with the Vikings jumping out to early leads in both sets. The Cavs (5-13 0-11 Sandhills) managed to capitalize off a few key points to stay in the set, but the Vikings dug deep late and took the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-19 to close out the match.
“I think that’s kinda the story of our whole season, we start strong and we play okay in the middle and we find a way to win it,” Marks said. “I think that’s what we did again tonight, even within those sets. We started strong and then we relaxed a little too much. Then, luckily, with all that senior leadership on the court, we were able to snap back into it.”
Brisi Gonzalez led the way in digs for the Vikings with 16, Ellie Chapin followed with 13 digs, Sydney Hay had 10 digs on the night. Alison DeMasi recorded nine digs.
“I think it started at the beginning. We pushed through every set, and we kept our energy up and we worked on our patience,” Gonzalez said. “I think that our bond has grown so much since, especially since freshman year. Just playing with them and knowing that it's our senior year together is very sad but I’m so happy that I had them with me.”
Ellie Everhart led the Vikings in kills with eight, Devyn Craven followed with seven, Chapin recorded six on the night and Chloe Abner added five kills.
“No matter if we were down or not, we just kept pushing and we didn’t want to lose,” Everhart said. “Well, I played with Brisi since seventh grade so it’s going to be hard leaving her after this year. I’ve played with Devyn since freshman year so it’s going to be harder leaving her so it’s just hard.
“Our chemistry has been pretty good, so I feel like going into the conference tournament we're going to start off strong and keep that energy every game.”
Energy has been contagious for the Vikings this season, and will be a key to the success as the team now heads to postseason play.
“I love that we were hyped, and it gives us momentum and it carries us through the rest of the game and it's also fun to play with this energy,” Craven said. “I think that we just had one mistake and then they kept piling up, but we were able to fight through it.”
Craven also said that the team has learned to trust each other on the floor.
“I think the bond we built is super strong, and it’s given us lifelong friendships, and especially on the court, I know I can trust my seniors to play the ball. We trust each other, but also off the court were best friends,” she said. “I’m very confident for the rest of the season as well, we’ve really since the beginning we’ve had our chemistry and energy up.”
“It’s a really weird dynamic. I’ve got six seniors and five freshmen, so our seniors that start on a regular basis Everhart, Gonzalez, Demasi, Craven have been just a powerhouse. They have just shaped the younger girls into what it takes to be a Union Pines Vikings volleyball player,” Marks said. “So that’s been awesome, even with the seniors that don’t necessarily get to start all the time or play all the time like Abner and (Emmy) Benton, they still bring that energy and fire even when they’re on the bench.That shows the whole program that every member of the program and they have been great all season.”
The Vikings wrap up the regular season on the road at Pinecrest on Thursday before beginning conference tournament play.
“One last regular season game on Thursday. The good thing is there's really no pressure for us so we can go into that game and just work on the things we need to work on and make sure we're playing well in preparation for the postseason,” Marks said. “The conference tournament, our goal like it is every year is to win the conference tournament. That's our expectation and that's our plan. That's what we're going to plan to do and move it forward in the state playoffs. I’m kind of a one game at a time type of coach. I don't really like to look too far ahead. We'll see what happens in the conference tournament and we'll see what happens when we get ready for state playoffs.”
Patriots Finish Off Regular Season Title
With a three-set win over Hoke County at home, the Pinecrest volleyball team claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season title on Tuesday.
The Patriots (19-2, 11-0 Sandhills) won with scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-6.
Leading in the victory was senior Sydney Karjala with 31 assists, seven digs and five aces. As a whole, Pinecrest had 18 aces in the match.
Karsen Corbett led the hitters with 11 kills, Caroline Bradford added nine kills and Marlee Johnson had eight kills.
Bradford also had six digs and four aces.
Lainey Mullins finished with eight digs and three aces, and Laiken Christman had six digs and four aces.