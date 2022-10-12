HSVB-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines libero Brisi Gonzalez (1) returns a serve during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines volleyball team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match Tuesday night in Cameron on senior night for the Vikings. The Vikings got off to a fast start and continued their dominance in the match, winning with scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-19.

The Vikings (13-7 9-2 Sandhills) started off the first set hot, jumping out to a 6-1 lead early and continuing their momentum to pull away late and take the set 25-13.

HSVB-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines middle hitter Ellie Everhart (3) leads a celebration during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Bob Ward Gymnasium in Cameron. Union Pines defeated Southern Lee 3-0 for a senior night win.

