With a younger roster, it could’ve been easy for the Union Pines girls basketball team to overlook Hoke County when the teams faced off for the second time this season at home Tuesday.
While the first meeting of the Sandhills Athletic Conference foes came during a Christmas tournament at Northwood was a Viking victory, the youthful roster didn’t take Hoke County lightly in the rematch to claim the 51-30 win.
“It would’ve been very easy to think that they were going to win this one, but Hoke County’s program is building up,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “There’s no giving up, any given night you can get beat.”
Union Pines (4-8, 1-3 Sandhills) claimed the win, but it didn’t come without a tough stretch to close the second quarter. Building up a 25-5 lead midway through the second quarter over Hoke County (2-15, 0-5 Sandhills), a 9-0 run by the visitors cut the Union Pines lead to 25-14 at the break.
The scoring lull was the lone letdown for the Vikings.
“I felt like we got away from what we had success with. We weren’t patient, and we got a lead and we didn’t handle having a lead well. We got stagnant offensively, we turned the ball over a lot,” Little said. “Defensively, we were kind of in a lull. I had to remind them that you’ve got to play four quarters.”
Coming out of halftime, Union Pines stretched the lead out to 38-20, led by scoring from five different players, led by four points from Corryn McCutchen.
McCutchen and fellow backcourt running mate Taryn Pekala each scored 13 points. The guard duo played a big role in helping to build up the lead early on with both their scoring and their defense.
“We came out and we pressed. We got a couple steals off the press. We were pushing the ball, our defense transitioned into offense, and that’s when we’re at our best,” Little said.
Junior Mikayla Dunn added nine points and that trio for the Vikings has been offensive leaders this season, but a spread scoring output from the bench provided a boost against the Bucks.
“I’ve been talking to them about how you never know when your night is going to happen. You’ve got to be willing to step up, you’ve got to be ready to step up,” Little said. “I felt like Mia (Millard) did a really good job. This was the most she’s played all year. She came in and did well defensively and hit a shot, and that’s what I’m looking for because you just never know.
“I told the girls at halftime that I have to be able to sub and we not lose our level of play.”
Along with Millard scoring, Vanessa Monroe scored five points, and starters Meghan McCaskill added five points and Savannah McCaskill scored four points.
Union Pines takes on Montgomery Central at home Wednesday in a varsity doubleheader.
Bucks Rally Past Union Pines
Despite holding Hoke County without a made field goal for the final 2:30 of Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup at home, the Union Pines boys basketball team also went through an offensive dry spell to close the game.
Taking a three-point with 3:26 left in the game, the Vikings watched as the visiting Bucks scored six straight points at the foul line, and Union Pines was unable to counter late in the 61-57 loss.
“Offensively, we were in the lead and we kind of got complacent. We went away from what was working. We were getting to the rim as much as we could tonight, and then we just started shooting 3-pointers,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “Once we went up there at the end, we just didn’t run our sets the way we normally do. We just kind of rushed when we went down and momentum flipped. I just told the guys that we need to play our game and stop playing someone else’s because they took the lead.”
Union Pines (7-6, 1-3 Sandhills) took a 52-49 lead on an old-fashioned three-point play from Jaylen Kyle with less than 3:30 to go in the game, over three minutes went by before a basket dropped again for Union Pines.
The Vikings failed to close out a lead built early in the fourth quarter that was kick-started by bench play. Defensive efforts by sophomores Jyrel Blue and Caleb Milton helped turn a 47-41 Hoke County lead into the three-point spread midway through the period.
“We had some guys come in, like Jyrel came in and we know he plays really good defense. It set the tone early in the fourth of why he’s in the game and why he’s playing,” Marks said. Defensively, when we’re stopping the ball and closing out on the shooters and getting our rotations right, it looks really good. We just kind of broke down there at the end.”
Kyle led the Vikings in scoring with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Owen St. John recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Union Pines backcourt was led by Zion Kiser with 11 points, and Trent Hilburn with nine points and six rebounds.
Mustangs Girls Fall to Gray Stone Day
Playing its second home game of the season, the North Moore girls basketball team was defeated, 37-24, by Gray Stone Day School Tuesday.
The Mustangs (2-3) were tripped up in the second quarter, scoring four points to trail 18-8 at halftime.
Leading North Moore in scoring was Zee Young with 11 points and Calissa Clendenin scored seven points.
North Moore hosts Woods Charter Thursday.
