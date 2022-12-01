Union Pines Vikings Nicholas Mascolino wrestling in the 182-pound weight class against Rockingham County’s Chase Brannock, during a non-conference wrestling match between Union Pines and Rockingham County Wednesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Rockingham County, 57-24
The Union Pines wrestling team defeated Rockingham County in a home dual by a 57-24 score Wednesday.
The Vikings had six wrestlers win by fall in the win. Those wins by pin came from sophomore Joe Lloyd at 126 pounds, sophomore Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds, senior Dustin Maness at 170 pounds, junior Nicholas Mascolino at 182 pounds, sophomore Dantrell Williams at 195 pounds and senior Colton Collins at 220 pounds.
The other non-forfeit win for Union Pines came from Elijah Bumgardner at 120 pounds with an 8-2 decision.
Union Pines is 3-1 on the season and is the No. 3-ranked 3A dual team, by rankwrestlers.com, coach Brian Gray said. The Viking have 7 top 10 ranked 3A wrestlers in the lineup.
Union Pines goes to Carrboro Saturday for an eight-team dual tournament.
Vikings Open Hoops Season on Back-To-Back Nights
First-year head coach Zach Marks opened his career with a 61-51 win leading the Union Pines boys basketball program at home Tuesday night. The Vikings followed up the win with a last-second 56-54 loss at Randleman Wednesday.
In the win over the Bucs, Trent Hilburn led the offense with 19 points, Jaylen Kyle added 13 points, and Demari Patterson and Owen St John both had 11 apiece.
Against Randleman, Aiden Leonard scored 26 points in the loss, Zion Kiser contributed with seven points and Hilburn added six points.
The Union Pines girls are off to an 0-2 start, falling 39-22 to Jack Britt, and then losing 59-29 at Randleman.
Sophomore Taryn Pekala scored a team-high 10 points with her four steals against Jack Britt, and Meghan McCaskill scored four points and had seven rebounds.
In the second game, Pekala scored 11 points and had four steals and four assists. Mikayla Dunn added seven points and four rebounds.
Union Pines hosts Harnett Central Friday.
Pinecrest Basketball Teams Open 1-1 on the Year
The Pinecrest boys basketball team tipped off its season on the road last week at Jack Britt, and in that game the Patriots scored 23 or more points in the first three quarters for an 84-64 win.
Over the weekend, Pinecrest fell victim to Enloe by a 72-50 score.
In the win, Colby Wallace led the Patriots with 15 points, while sophomore Elijah Melton added 15 points and nine rebounds, and J.D. Scarbrough had 11 points and eight rebounds. Azir Gillespie had nine points and Will Stites chipped in seven points.
Melton scored a team-high 13 points against Enloe and Javion Saunders scored 10 points.
Pinecrest’s girls squad opened the season with a 53-37 road loss to Jack Britt, and got its first win of the season with a 52-40 win over Douglas Byrd at home Wednesday.
Pinecrest goes to Clayton Friday and hosts Cleveland on Tuesday.