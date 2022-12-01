HSWres-Union Pines v Rockingham County

Union Pines Vikings Nicholas Mascolino wrestling in the 182-pound weight class against Rockingham County’s Chase Brannock, during a non-conference wrestling match between Union Pines and Rockingham County Wednesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Rockingham County, 57-24

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines wrestling team defeated Rockingham County in a home dual by a 57-24 score Wednesday.

The Vikings had six wrestlers win by fall in the win. Those wins by pin came from sophomore Joe Lloyd at 126 pounds, sophomore Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds, senior Dustin Maness at 170 pounds, junior Nicholas Mascolino at 182 pounds, sophomore Dantrell Williams at 195 pounds and senior Colton Collins at 220 pounds.

