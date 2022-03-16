After dropping its first two Sandhills Athletic Conference contests last week, the Union Pines baseball team rebounded with an 11-1 win over Anson on the road Tuesday.
Finley Spicer struck out 11 batters and allowed two hits in 5 ⅓ innings pitched.
At the plate, the Vikings (3-3) took advantage of six Anson errors and were led by seniors Sam Winston and Trevor Hilburn with two hits apiece. Winston drove in a pair of runs.
Spicer, Micah Monaghan, Ryder Douglas and Ryan Wallace also had an RBI in the win.
Union Pines hosts Western Harnett Thursday.
Pats Open SAC Play in Rout
The Pinecrest baseball team defeated Richmond 14-2 in six innings on the road Tuesday night to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play on a high note.
The Patriots (5-1, 1-0 Sandhills) pounded out 14 runs on eight hits, and the three arms Pinecrest threw against the Raiders held the home team to two hits.
Freshman J.C. Woolard had two hits and two RBIs in the win, and Colby Wallace added a pair of hits. Jackson Kuhn drove in two runs, and one RBI apiece came from Nick DiCarlo, J.D. Scarbrough, Pierce Perrotta, Wallace, Cam Bunker and Griffin Carpenter.
Wallace got the start and struck out five batters in his four innings on the mound. Skyler Mathis and Zach Wiley combined to throw the final two innings without allowing a hit.
Pinecrest travels to Cary Wednesday night.
Pinecrest Walks Off Against Cavs
An Aniyah Jackson RBI walk-off helped the Pinecrest softball team pick up a 3-2 win over Southern Lee at home Tuesday night.
Jackson drove in all three runs for the Patriots (2-4, 1-1 Sandhills), including a solo homer for her third comer of the season.
Frances Hanshew had a pair of hits.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County Friday.
Garner’s Gem Guides Mustangs over Jets
A two-hit performance on the mound from senior Robert Garner gave the North Moore baseball team a 10-0 win at Jordan-Matthews Tuesday.
Garner struck out 10 batters in the Mustangs’ (4-0) Mid-Carolina Conference opener. He also had a pair of hits in the batter’s box.
Also registering two hits in the win was Logan Ritter, who drove in three RBIs as well. Gabe Purvis hit a three-run homer. Justin Garner had another RBI as well.
Justis Dorsett scored three runs and had three stolen bases as well.
North Moore hosts Jordan-Matthews Friday.
In softball action, the Jets claimed a 10-0 win over North Moore.
Scots Nip Vikings in Eight Innings
The Scotland softball team picked up a 7-6 win over Union Pines in Laurinburg Tuesday with the game-winning run scoring in the bottom of the eighth.
Junior Marissa Fuller went 4-for-4 at the plate and freshman Elizabeth Andrews had a pair of hits. Each had an RBI for the Vikings (4-2, 1-1 Sandhills).
Adelette Gutierrez had a pair of RBIs and seniors Taylor Parker and Lillian Jolly each had an RBI.
Union Pines hosts Richmond Friday.
Union Pines Soccer Tops Jackets
Led by a pair of goals from senior Lexi Robbins, the Union Pines girls soccer team picked up a 6-1 win at Lee County Tuesday.
Scoring three goals in both the first and second halves, the Vikings claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
Aiding Robbins in scoring goals were Gianna Silvestri, Daryn Ley, Riley Pittman and Taryn Pekala with one goal each. Pekala and Eva Reinhardt assisted on two goals each.
The Vikings go to Scotland next Tuesday.
Pinecrest Tennis Blanks Scotland
The Pinecrest boys tennis team won six matches on the court, including two other forfeits to win 9-0 over Scotland at home Tuesday.
Freshman Kenan Van Scoyac and junior Ethan McClymont claimed a singles win and a doubles win as well for the Patriots.
Junior Marshall Landry, senior Ryan Grafenberg and senior Ethan Spain won their singles matches by 8-0 scores, while senior Jo Ledford won 8-1 in his match.
Van Scoyac teamed up with Garrett Kane for a win in No. 1 doubles and McClymont and James Ellman won, 8-3, in No. 2 doubles.
Pinecrest (5-0) plays at Union Pines Thursday.
Vikings Shutout Hoke County On Courts
The Union Pines boys tennis team cruised to a 9-0 win at Hoke County Tuesday.
The Vikings surrendered a total of four games in singles play and one in doubles action to claim the win.
Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson and Aaron Scodius claimed 8-0 wins for the Vikings in singles play. Jackson Carmichael and Joey Tortora won 8-2 in their singles matches.
In doubles, Downing and O’Donnell won 8-0 on court No. 1, Johnson and Scodius won 8-0 on court No. 2 and Tortora teamed up with Micah Wortham in No. 3 doubles for an 8-1 win.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Wednesday.
