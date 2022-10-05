HSVB-Union Pines v Richmond

Union Pines Vikings outside hitter Alleigh Mabe (8) leads a point celebration during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Richmond Tuesday at Bob Ward Gymnasium at home. Union Pines defeated Richmond in three sets.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

There were several times in Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball match where Union Pines needed a wake-up call in the midst of rallies from visiting Richmond.

Like an alarm clock, the Vikings’ seniors made the plays and pumped up the energy for the team to reverse the momentum in the match, before winning in three sets over the Raiders.

HSVB-Union Pines v Richmond

Union Pines' Alison DeMasi (2) serves during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Richmond Tuesday.
HSVB-Union Pines v Richmond

Union Pines middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) defends at the net during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Richmond Tuesday at home.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days