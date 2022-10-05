There were several times in Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball match where Union Pines needed a wake-up call in the midst of rallies from visiting Richmond.
Like an alarm clock, the Vikings’ seniors made the plays and pumped up the energy for the team to reverse the momentum in the match, before winning in three sets over the Raiders.
The Vikings won with scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-16.
“Controlling our side of the court and not being frantic really helps us put the ball down and go on a run,” senior Devyn Craven said. “I love when everyone gets hype after a good play and we use that momentum to win the game.”
The seniors for Union Pines (11-7, 7-2 Sandhills) rebounded from a five-set loss to Scotland last week using leadership to make plays in key points of the match.
“The reset really comes from our seniors. I think everything starts with them. It always does. They are the ones with the most experience,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “When we get in those ruts, we call a timeout and I’ve got to pull some coaching mojo out of my pocket. But really, I don’t have to say much in those timeouts. The seniors kind of take it over and know what they need to do.”
Falling behind early in the first set, Union Pines fought back to tie the set at 10-all. The score was kept close until late in the set when senior Alison DeMasi had a diving play to keep the ball up, with the result being a Richmond error. Union Pines took a three-point lead late in the set from that play.
“I feel like it really starts with the defense getting a high pass and then getting a good set. Being cool and collected and being smart on the net really helps us out a lot,” DeMasi said.
Ellie Everhart recorded a late kill, and Craven scored the set-winning point with a kill.
The Vikings were the early aggressor in the second set, led by offensive force from Everhart and Ellie Chapin kills piling up to take an 11-7 lead.
DeMasi’s serve played a big role in widening the gap in the set with two aces coming in the time frame where the lead went out to 20-11. Richmond showed fight with a rally later in the set, and points from senior Alleigh Mabe and Craven closing out the second set.
“It came down to who had the most control of their side of the court,” DeMasi said.
Another serving run from DeMasi in the third set turned an 11-11 tie into a 20-12 lead. Scoring in that rally included three kills from Craven. After establishing her presence at the net in the first two with her blocks, Craven was patient in finding the right time for her offensive attack.
“I was trying to play smart because they had a big block,” Craven said. “My back row and setter were telling me where to place the ball so I could score.”
Craven finished with seven kills and six blocks. Through the first two sets, she had five blocks and three kills.
“When she calmed down and let the game come to her, she was able to do what she normally does,” Marks said. “Her being patient, getting the right sets, finding the open spots and getting on a roll, then she was able to take off.”
Mabe posted three kills over the closing stretch to finish out her seven kills in the match. Everhart finished with seven kills as well
Along with DeMasi’s 10 digs and three aces, fellow senior Brisi Gonzalez had nine digs.
“They were really able to reset after a couple crazy plays,” Marks said. “It’s tough to score. They are all over the court and they can make adjustments. Left, right, deep, short and anywhere they need to be, they’re usually there.”
Sophomore Ellie Chapin had 15 digs to lead the Vikings and added seven kills.
Freshman Allie Bauer and junior Sydney Hay each had 13 assists in the win.
Union Pines travels to Hoke County Thursday.
Pinecrest Sweeps Lee County
The Pinecrest volleyball team won its ninth straight match with a three-set win over Lee County Tuesday at home.
With scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-8, the Patriots improved to 17-2 overall this season.
Senior Karsen Corbett led the team with 10 kills and added three aces. Caroline Bradford had 11 digs and six aces. Laiken Christman had four aces and Lainey Mullins added 10 digs.
Jacey Olsen had six kills and Brooke Emore added five kills.
Sydney Karjala set up the hitters with 22 assists.
Pinecrest goes to Scotland Thursday.
Viking Tennis Holds Off Cavs
Adjusting after dropping two matches in singles play, the Union Pines girls tennis team claimed a 6-3 win over Southern Lee at home Tuesday.
Claiming singles and doubles wins in the match was Tyne Ross, Lily Slyman and Saeda Yoxtheimer. Ross and Slyman won in No. 1 doubles together, and Kinsley Creel played with Yoxtheimer for the win in No. 3 doubles.
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Thursday.
