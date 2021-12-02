The Union Pines boys basketball team picked a win at home against the Western Harnett Eagles Wednesday. The Vikings found momentum and energy early and didn’t look back, dominating at both ends of the court en route to a 66-26 victory to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Vikings started off hot in the first quarter going on a 9-0 run that set the tone for how the rest of the game went. The defense held the Eagles to five points in eight minutes, and the Vikings led 14-5 heading into the second quarter. The defense that has been key for the Vikings early in the season continued into the second quarter which led to the offense scoring 23 unanswered points to take a 37-13 lead heading into the half. Vikings didn’t lose momentum or energy in the second half to cruise to the nonconference win.
“Our defense, and mainly rebounding, was significant for us,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said of the win. “Our confidence is important especially with good starts in the first and third quarter, something I preach about before the game Is getting that good start in the third.”
Junior Demari Patterson led the way for the Vikings with 13 points and 11 rebounds, recording his second double-double on the season.
“I like our effort on the defensive and offensive end, we played hard, and we just put in the work that makes us a good team.” Patterson said on the team’s performance. “It's going to be tough but we got to keep that same energy every day and night, Pinecrest, Hoke all of them are going to be tough we just got to push through. He said on heading into conference play next week.”
Jack Adair contributed with 12 points followed by Tyson Hise with seven points for the Vikings.
Union Pines Snaps Two-Game Skid
The Union Pines girls basketball team picked up a 59-19 victory at home Wednesday night against Western Harnett.
“It was great to get a win tonight at home, to play well and to be able to put the pieces together and put four complete quarters together,” coach Anissa Little said about her team's performance. “I’m looking forward to us building on our victory tonight.”
The Vikings (2-2) were led by Aliyah Balser, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sarah Adams contributed with 12 points and four rebounds, followed by Corryn McCutchen with nine points and seven steals.
Vikings host Montgomery Central in a doubleheader for senior night Friday.
Patriots Claim Comeback Win at Hoggard
Senior Aniyah Jackson scored the game-winning bucket for the Pinecrest girls basketball team with 13 seconds left to put the Patriots on top for the only time in the contest to close out a 34-33 road win at Hoggard Wednesday.
Trailing 28-21 entering the fourth quarter, the Patriots (3-0) scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to mount the comeback.
Jakaya Scott scored five of her nine points in the final quarter of the win. Anna Apke scored eight points and Jackson contributed seven points.
Pinecrest hosts Purnell Swett Friday.
Wildcats Turn Back Mustangs In Doubleheader
A lack of execution late from the North Moore boys basketball team cost the Mustangs in their home opener against South Davidson Wednesday.
After taking a lead and holding it midway through the fourth quarter, North Moore scored five points over the final five minutes of its 55-47 nonconference loss to the Wildcats.
“We fought to the end. I will give them that. We have to really work through some offensive stuff,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “We’re really trying to get the plays, with football players coming in and not having everybody together. We’ve got to go through plays in practice tomorrow and regroup.”
North Moore (1-1) took a 39-37 lead with 6:30 left in the game after back-to-back buckets from Kamren Clark. The lead held until the Wildcats used an 8-0 run.
After the Wildcats took a 49-44 lead on a Hayden Smith bucket, the Mustangs were unable to take the lead back.
In the back-and-forth contest, North Moore got a scoring lift from different sources in the post throughout the game. Jamarion Horne scored all six of his points in the third period, when the Mustangs built up a 31-27 lead late in the quarter. Clark scored six of his eight points in the fourth.
“That was big off the bench. (Horne) definitely showed up tonight and was ready to get in there,” Leenheer said. “Kam’s got the speed, he’s athletic and he came in and did exactly what we wanted him to do.”
Senior Logan Ritter had 14 points to lead the Mustangs and freshman Colby Pennington had 12, and both were consistent contributors throughout the game.
Smith had 26 points to lead South Davidson.
The North Moore girls basketball team lost 56-29 to South Davidson in its season opener.
The Mustangs were limited to two points in the first quarter, but saw its offense build momentum throughout the contest.
“I like the pieces that I saw out there tonight. Now we just have to work on putting all the pieces together,” coach Katelyn Sheffield said.
Senior Taleah Cochran-Chisholm had 12 points to lead the Mustangs and Abbie McNeill added five points.
South Davidson’s Hannah Harrison had 26 points with eight made 3-pointers in the game.
North Moore plays at Gray Stone Day Friday.