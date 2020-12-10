Behind a balanced offensive attack, the Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Seventy-First at home on Thursday with scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-14.
Senior Lexi Allen had 14 kills to lead the Patriots (8-0), while junior middle hitter Chloe Modlin had nine kills and three blocks. Emmie Modlin had eight kills.
Allen was also a vital part of the passing game with 11 digs and fellow senior Sophi Galford had 27 digs with four service aces.
Madi Ringley had 22 assists, and Maddi Dishman had 11 assists.
The Patriots travel to Richmond on Tuesday.
Union Pines Tops Lee County
Union Pines improved to 7-0 on the season with a three-set win at Lee County with scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-18.
Morgan Protts led the Vikings in kills, aces and digs in the win. Her 12 kills were followed up by Gianna Silvestri’s 11 in the match. Tyne Ross had 10 digs, second to Prots’ 16.
Ali Polidori had 18 assists, eight digs and four kills. Faith Driver added 11 assists.
The Vikings’ next match is next Friday at home against Southern Lee.
North Moore Hosts YVC Championship
The North Moore girls cross country team closed out its season by hosting the Yadkin Valley Conference girls cross country championship.
Graystone Day collected the team title and the top two individual finishes.
North Moore senior Trinity Cockman finished 15th as the Mustangs’ top finisher.