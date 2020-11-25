The Pinecrest volleyball team continued its impressive start to the 2020 season with a three-set win on the road at Lumberton on Tuesday.
The Patriots improved to 4-0 on the season with all four wins coming in straight sets. For the win at Lumberton, Pinecrest won with set scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-17.
After cruising through the first two sets, the Pirates mounted a late rally to trim the Patriots’ lead before Pinecrest closed out the third set and the match.
Sophomore Sydney Karjala provided a lift for Pinecrest with 18 assists, 16 service points, 10 digs and five service aces.
Senior Madi Ringley added 14 assists in a big night at the net for the Patriots. She also had six service aces.
To go off the play of the setters, Pinecrest was led with six kills each from juniors Chloe Modlin, Grace Lyons and sophomore Karsen Corbett. Emmie Modlin and Lexi Allen each added five kills.
Chloe Modlin and Corbett had five and four blocks, respectively.
Senior Sophi Galford collected a team-high 26 digs.
The Patriots return to action on Tuesday at home against Scotland in battle for outright first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Union Pines Cruises at Southern Lee
After dropping the first set of the season at home, the Union Pines volleyball team has rattled off wins in the last nine sets, including three sets in a row coming on the road at Southern Lee on Tuesday.
The Tri-County Conference win for the Vikings came with set victories of 25-16, 25-19 and 28-26.
Senior Ali Polidori led the team with 19 assists and also found scoring options of her own with nine kills. On the serve, Polidori also had four service aces, and tallied 10 digs.
Fellow senior Morgan Protts collected 17 kills and had 10 digs. Shelby Hull led the team’s passing attack with 16 digs and five assists in the win.
Junior Gianna Silvestri had 11 digs and six kills. Freshman Tyne Ross had 12 digs and three aces.
The Vikings’ (3-0) next match is Tuesday at home versus Triton.
In other volleyball action, North Moore claimed its first win of the season in three sets over North Rowan at home on Tuesday to improve to 1-3 on the season.