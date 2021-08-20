To close out a busy first week of volleyball, Union Pines and Pinecrest claimed wins in three-sets at home Thursday.
Against Jack Britt to close the week, Pinecrest won with scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-21.
The Patriots' serving helped to accelerate the scoring. Junior Sydney Garner had six service aces, Marlee Johnson had four aces and Laiken Christman had three aces.
Emmie Modlin had 16 kills and 17 digs, and was followed up at the net by Karsen Corbett with seven kills, and six kills apiece for Grace Lyons and Sydney Karjala.
Pinecrest plays at Green Hope on Monday.
Union Pines defeated Purnell Swett with scores of 25-6, 25-12 and 25-20. The win improves the Vikings to 2-1 on the season.
Seniors Emma Vacha and Gianna Silvestri each led the Vikings with seven kills apiece and also were leaders in passing with Silvestri collecting 12 digs and Vacha with 10. Faith Driver had 10 assists.
Silvestri and Ali DeMasi each served up four aces.
Union Pines plays at Pine Forest Tuesday.
Union Pines Golfers Compete Against Asheboro
Senior Sara Adams led the Union Pines girls golf team for the second straight match to open the season as the Vikings defeated Asheboro at Asheboro Municipal Golf Course Thursday.
Adams shot a round of 42 to tie with Asheboro’s Salem Lee for the low round of the match. Union Pines as a team won 140-165.
Carolyn Coffey and Morgan Pettine each had rounds of 49 and Jaclyn Manzo had a score of 51.
Union Pines hosts O’Neal Monday.