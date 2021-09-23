Union Pines defeats Southern Lee, 3-1

Union Pines' Alison DeMasi (2) serves in a match against Southern Lee last week at home. DeMasi had 34 digs in the win over Jack Britt on the road.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines volleyball team rallied after dropping the first two sets to earn a five-set win over Jack Britt on the road Wednesday.

The Vikings win came with scores of 19-25, 18-25, 17-25, 17-25 and 15-6.

Senior Emma Vacha had 15 kills and 10 blocks. Fellow senior Gianna Silvestri led the team with 16 kills and four aces, while also contributing 23 digs and four digs.

Faith Driver had 34 assists and 17 digs for the Vikings (12-3, 4-2 Sandhills).

Libero Alison DeMasi had 34 digs.

Union Pines plays at home against Lee County Thursday.

Vikings Girls Finish Third in Adidas Meet

With three runners placing inside the top 25, the Union Pines girls cross country team finished third as a team at the Adidas XC Challenge hosted at the WakeMed Soccer Complex Saturday.

IMG_2612.jpeg

Union Pines runners Eva Reinhardt, Laura Caviness and Clara Kellner don their medals they claimed at the Adidas XC Challenge in Raleigh over the weekend.

Eva Reinhardt finished 16th in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes and 29 seconds to pace the Vikings. Laura Caviness followed up in 20th with a time of 22:46, edging teammate Clara Kellner in 21st by less than half a second.

In the boys race, Giovanni Rincon finished 23rd to medal for the Vikings as the team finished 13th out of 28 teams at the event. His time was 17 minutes and eight seconds.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days