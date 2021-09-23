The Union Pines volleyball team rallied after dropping the first two sets to earn a five-set win over Jack Britt on the road Wednesday.
The Vikings win came with scores of 19-25, 18-25, 17-25, 17-25 and 15-6.
Senior Emma Vacha had 15 kills and 10 blocks. Fellow senior Gianna Silvestri led the team with 16 kills and four aces, while also contributing 23 digs and four digs.
Faith Driver had 34 assists and 17 digs for the Vikings (12-3, 4-2 Sandhills).
Libero Alison DeMasi had 34 digs.
Union Pines plays at home against Lee County Thursday.
Vikings Girls Finish Third in Adidas Meet
With three runners placing inside the top 25, the Union Pines girls cross country team finished third as a team at the Adidas XC Challenge hosted at the WakeMed Soccer Complex Saturday.
Eva Reinhardt finished 16th in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes and 29 seconds to pace the Vikings. Laura Caviness followed up in 20th with a time of 22:46, edging teammate Clara Kellner in 21st by less than half a second.
In the boys race, Giovanni Rincon finished 23rd to medal for the Vikings as the team finished 13th out of 28 teams at the event. His time was 17 minutes and eight seconds.