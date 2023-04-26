The Union Pines girls soccer team picked up a 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Richmond at home Tuesday night.
The Vikings (10-6-1, 8-1 Sandhills) posted two goals in the first half for the win.
Goal scorers for Union Pines were Grace Queen, Abigail Robbins, and Brooke Going. Tayrn Pekala, Daryn Ley and Briana St. Louis assisted on the scores.
Union Pines goes to Chapel Hill Thursday.
Patriots Gets Senior Night Win Over Hoke
The Pinecrest softball team scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to spur early offense in a 6-4 win at home over Hoke County.
Maggie Drake had a triple and drove home a pair of runs for the Patriots (7-11, 3-8 Sandhills). Nakia Collins had three hits and two RBIs.
Addisyn Stayskal pitched a complete game and struck out a pair, while allowing seven hits.
Pinecrest goes to Union Pines Thursday to close the regular season.
Union Pines Girls Lacrosse Shuts out Bucs
Union Pines sophomore Izzy Bonillo recorded her second shutout of the season in a 21-0 road conference win for the girls lacrosse team over Jack Britt Tuesday.
Bonillo posted the clean slate with two saves.
Union Pines (11-4, 6-2 conference) was led in scoring by sophomore Addison Volitis with five goals and seven assists. Janie Spicer had five goals and Caroline Carver scored four times.
Union Pines closes the regular season hosting Corinth Holders Thursday.
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team claimed a 10-6 road win Tuesday over Jack Britt.
In other county lacrosse action, Pinecrest’s girls team defeated Wakefield on the road, 26-11, and the boys were defeated 15-9 at Northwest Guilford.
Viking Tennis Players Qualify for Regionals
Union Pines’ Aaron Scodius, along with a doubles team of Jackson Carmichael and Joey Tortora will play in the NCHSAA 3A Mideast regional after high finishes at the Sandhills Athletic Conference 3A tournament Tuesday.
Scodius defeated Cameron Gagnon from Scotland in the first round, and then defeated teammate Gavin Patterson in the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals. Lee County’s Jacob Womble defeated Scodius to win the championship.
On the doubles side, Carmichael and Tortora opened with a win over Nathan Jones and Joshua Cha from Lee County, and then defeated Ricky Zhang and David Reyes from Scotland to advance to the finals. Scotland’s team of Cole Hamilton and Thomas Buie earned an 8-5 win over the Viking duo.
Union Pines Scores Late To Down Western Harnett
Scoring all four runs after the fifth inning, the Union Pines softball team picked up a 4-3 road win over Western Harnett Monday.
The Vikings (11-7) scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, and then two more in the top of the seventh for the win.
Marissa Fuller had a pair of hits and an RBI. Nicole Norman drove home a run and was one of five Union Pines batters with a hit.
Maddie Wagner pitched the final three innings, holding the Eagles to two hits and striking out a pair.
The Vikings host Pinecrest Thursday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.