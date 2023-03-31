The Union Pines girls lacrosse team kept its pace to stay a game back of first place in the conference standings with a 19-5 win at home over Terry Sanford Thursday night.
The Vikings (8-3, 5-1 Conference) were led in scoring by junior Janie Spicer with five goals and three assists. Sophomore Addison Volitis had four goals and two assists, and junior Madison Aldridge had four goals as well. Arianna Cline scored three goals.
Izzy Bonillo had three saves in goal.
Union Pines goes to first-place Pinecrest on April 10 in a battle for the conference lead.
Pinecrest won its ninth game in a row to open the year at Cape Fear Thursday.
Patriot Boys Top Cape Fear
The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team posted 12 goals in the first three quarters of a 13-3 win over Cape Fear at home.
Pinecrest (8-3, 8-0 Conference) was led by senior Ben Wolfe with five goals and two assists, amassing the 100 career goals mark in the win. Weston Thomson scored three goals and Gavin Laton scored two goals, and added two assists.
Pinecrest goes to Chapel Hill on April 11.
Union Pines lost 14-4 at Terry Sanford.
Mustangs Record Home Win Over Montgomery Central
The North Moore baseball team has won three straight games after a 5-2 win over Montgomery Central at home Thursday.
The Mustangs (10-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in the win.
Senior Ethan Dunlap struck out seven batters in his near complete game, with pitch count taking him off the mound with one out to go in the game.
Dawson Futrell drove home two runs, and Bradley Mauldin had another RBI. Elliott Furr had two hits in the win.
North Moore takes on Eastern Randolph at the Zookeeper Classic in Asheboro Wednesday.
UP Tennis Tops Scotland Twice
The Union Pines boys tennis team recorded two wins at home over Scotland Thursday. The Vikings won 7-2 in the first match, and 6-3 in the second match.
Jackson Carmichael, Joey Tortora, Cam Deibel, Micah Wortham and Landon Patterson won singles in the first match. Aaron Scodius and Deibel won a doubles match, along with Carmichael and Tortora.
In the second match, Scodius, Carmichael, Deibel, Wortham and Patterson won their singles matches. Scodius and Deibel won in doubles.
Scodius becomes the 31st viking in the 50-win club.
The Vikings host Richmond on April 17.
Raiders Complete Sweep of Vikings
The Union Pines baseball team dropped a 9-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference decision to Richmond at home Thursday.
The Vikings (6-8, 2-4 Sandhills) fell victim to a five-run fourth inning from the Raiders.
Austin Mooring led the bats with two hits and an RBI. Hunter Meeds and Grey Withrow each had two hits. Chandler Ring had an RBI.
On the mound, Mayson Dear struck out nine in his 3 2/3 innings on the mound, but also allowed seven hits and six runs to score, three earned. Withrow pitched three innings in relief and struck out four batters.