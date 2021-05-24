The ninth win in a row to start the season, which was one of the more complete games the Union Pines baseball team has had this campaign, started with the same focus the Viking had carried into the other eight contests.
“We have a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season, and we have a lot of momentum going for us,” Junior Chance Purvis said. “We’re not going to let up easy. We’re not going to let off the gas. We’re going to keep going.”
That foot-on-the-gas mentality led to 11 runs in the first three innings against Triton at home Monday to earn an 11-1 win in five innings.
Union Pines (9-0, 5-0 Tri-County) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, three runs in the second and added the final three runs in the third to cruise to its fourth win by 10 or more runs of the season.
“We’re 1-0 each day is what we’re trying to do. We don’t leave that locker room thinking about being 9-0, 10-0, whatever it is. We want to be 1-0 when we come back to that locker room,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “We’ve got in that mode and the kids have bought into it.
“That may have been our most complete game we’ve played, honestly.”
Early run support set the table for senior right-handed pitcher Bryson Horney to cruise on the mound with 50 pitches in his four innings of work. He allowed two hits back-to-back in the top of the fourth, but outside of that held the Hawks (3-6, 1-4) in check with two strikeouts.
“He’s not going to blow anybody’s doors off, but he’s going to locate and change speeds. Generally he’s in the zone more times than not,” Marion said. “He’s been awesome so far.”
Purvis had a home run in his first at-bat for the second consecutive game as his two-out homer to straight away center field put the Vikings up 2-0 early. The rally continued as the next two batters reached, setting up a three-run homer from junior Trevor Hilburn to left field to cap off a 5-0 first inning against Triton starter Hayden Pope.
“I just think our whole team can go anywhere in the field and all of us have the potential to hit a bomb,” Purvis said. “I have a lot of confidence in our lineup.”
The two homers follow the trend the Vikings have had this season – power at the plate. Despite the regularity of homers this season, Marion said that isn’t where the team puts its focus in practice.
“We don’t have a home run round in batting practice,” Marion said. “They would love that. Some days we may get a little crazy and let them mess around a little bit, but for the most of the part they are barreling it up and it’s going.”
Purvis drove home a run with a single in the bottom of the second inning, making it 7-0, after Micah Monaghan scored on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Finley Spicer’s sacrifice fly later in the frame made it 8-0.
All three runs in the third scored off an error, the first two coming when a bunt from Monaghan was fielded, and the attempt to get the lead runner out at third flew over the Triton third baseman and into foul territory. Senior Ethan McKay battled in the next at-bat with two strikes and flew a ball to left field that dropped between two defenders to score a run.
“Two-strike approach, they did great. A bunch of those hits were with two strikes,” Marion said. “A lot of balls with two strikes, we were hitting the other way, which is what we kind of teach them. Offensively, that was the best we’ve looked as far as having an approach at the plate this year.”
Triton scratched its only run of the contest in the top of the fourth with a solo shot from Dalen Thompson.
Purvis, Hilburn and Jack Lange each had two hits for Union Pines.
The Vikings play at Southern Lee on Thursday and then host the Cavaliers on Friday. The two teams are separated by 1 ½ games in the conference standings after Monday.
Union Pines Girls Tennis Down Western Harnett
Union Pines girls tennis player River Britt won her 104th career match as the Vikings earned an 8-1 win over Western Harnett on the road Monday.
Britt’s 8-0 in No. 1 singles and 8-0 win with Tyne Ross in No. 1 doubles set the tone for the Vikings (2-0) in the match. Ross won her No. 2 singles match, 8-0.
McKayla Kirk and Abby Robertson won their singles matches, and then claimed a 8-0 win in No. 3 doubles.
Becca Cameron won her No. 4 singles match, 8-0, and then teamed up with Eleanor Slyman to earn an 8-0 win in No. 2 doubles.
Union Pines travels to Harnett Central Wednesday.
