Every team needs a hype man. Lucky for the Union Pines football team, senior Brendan Ortega does more than just build up the team as a vocal leader.
Thursday’s home football contest for the Vikings against Western Harnett was a must-win inside the Union Pines locker room. They knew the road wouldn't get much easier ahead of them, and with a sour taste from a loss last week, and a loss to the Eagles a year ago, the leadership of the team didn’t want to leave Woodrow Wilhoit Stadium disappointed again.
“I love my teammates. They are my family, so I just love hyping them up,” Ortega said. “We took the loss pretty hard. We knew we should’ve won that game, that was not our best game.This game, we came out and played our hardest. Little mistakes still, but we’re going to fix them.”
A long touchdown from the Eagles (0-3) on their second drive of the game provided a moment for the Vikings (2-1) to test their mettle. The response came loud and clear.
“The guys were focused and we knew we needed to (win) if we want to accomplish all of our goals, and that is to be able to play in the playoffs. I told the guys before today that a win tonight gets us closer to where we want to be. A loss and we’re in trouble,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “The pep game talk was basically me writing the score of last year’s game on the board, and I said, ‘What’s it going to be this year?’ And I walked out.”
Three of the next five drives going into halftime gave Union Pines a 20-7 lead over its neighbors to the east.
The two scores to start the second half came much quicker, including a 65-yard punt return from Ortega after the Viking defense opened with a three-and-out stop.
The punt return wasn’t like many where a returner gets into the open field and leaves the other team in the rear-view mirror. Ortega was methodical in his cuts past the Eagles, avoiding a blocking Viking or two, while snaking through the labyrinth of bodies that opened like a clearing in the forest for the final 25 yards for the score.
“All the punt returns, I see them all come at me and I’m like, ‘I might not get yards, but I’m going to make a juke.’ I made a juke, ran up the field and made another juke, and man, my teammates were blocking down there waiting for me,” Ortega said. “The end zone was waiting.”
The lead grew to 34-7 with 5:49 left in the third quarter when Ortega scored his second offensive touchdown of the contest, a 29-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Ben Finkelstein.
Ortega and Finkelstein have forged a connection passing the ball this young season, but the offense as a whole is much more cohesive than they were this time last year.
“Ben’s one of my best buds, we hang out all the time,” Ortega said “I’ve got connections with all my teammates. We all have some sort of connection, we’re family.”
Vocal on the sidelines, Ortega kept the reserves in the contest starting chants when the defense was on the field, and then his vocal cords didn’t get a rest after the team went through the handshake line and was in the postgame huddle on the field he trekked over.
From playing a handful of games last year to returning to the team this year, Trousdale said the playmaker’s return to the Vikings has been vital.
“It’s like getting a free agent at the deadline. Being able to pick him up and he has really been a great kid, which is even more important than anything else,” Trousdale said. “He has done really well. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.
“He’s really done well. He’s really grown up in front of all our eyes.”
A 12-play drive for Union Pines spanning from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth quarter was capped off when Finkelstein scored on a four-yard run that left the Western Harnett defense, and many in the stadium, wondering who had the ball after he faked the handoff and rolled out of the backfield, scoring his fifth touchdown of the game unscathed.
Finkelstein finished with 100 yards passing with three touchdown passes and a pair of scores on the ground, including a three-yard dive late in the first half.
“Obviously Ben Finkelstein is a heckuva player for us. He’s able to run the ball a little bit, and threw some really nice passes,” Trousdale said.
That final scoring drive featured nine run plays, and the Union Pines backfield built depth behind backs Ethan Biggs and Russ Schaper with junior Holden Thomas barreling his way for 84 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
The initial shock that Western Harnett delivered came in the form of an 82-yard touchdown pass from Trent Botts to Bryce Browning. An answer came back three plays later when Finkelstein found Ortega for a 43-yard touchdown.
“We got an immediate offensive response,” Trousdale said. “When you respond with a touchdown to make it 7-7, everybody starts to settle down a little bit.
“After that, our first team defense held them to minimal yardage. I think it was the best we’ve played this year, but we need to continue to get better.”
Finkelstein’s second passing score came on a dump off pass to Schaper from 11 yards out late in the first quarter, putting the Vikings up for good.
The Vikings travel to St. Pauls next Friday, and have an added lesson from the short season that has already passed — don’t get ahead of yourself.
“Hopefully this will give us confidence, but not too much confidence like the first game. Just move onto the next game, celebrate it and then move on,” Ortega said. “We’ve got to get that done this next game because the first game we didn’t. It got over our heads and we made mistakes.”
Mustang Defense Reigns Supreme in Shutout
A strong defensive effort from the North Moore football team forced South Davidson to take the ball to the air more than they had typically through the first two games of the season, and with that, the Mustangs’ defense had an answer.
Claiming five interceptions Thursday night on the road, North Moore defeated South Davidson 35-0, and off to a 3-0 start on the season.
“I thought it was a really physical, gritty and tough win for us tonight,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “We were more physical on offense and defense and that made a big difference tonight.”
Junior Nate Dyer had two interceptions, and linebackers Zeb Purvis, Elliott Furr and Kayden Moore each had a takeaway through the air in the win for the Mustangs.
Jakarey Gillis scored three touchdowns, including a 54-yard run in the second quarter. He finished with 135 yards rushing, and was aided by Kolby Ritchie with 73 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs made it a 28-0 game when Colby Pennington caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Carson Brady.
North Moore plays West Columbus (2-0) at home next Friday.
“This start gives us confidence. We had heard the doubters talk about us,” Carrouth said. “The guys are playing with a chip on their shoulders, and even though these are some different guys than last year, they keep bringing it.
