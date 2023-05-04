Union Pines Vikings attack Madelyn Telemeco (8) and Claire Weld (4) battle against Seaforth Hawks defender Grace Davis (8) during the second round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse championship match between Union Pines and Seaforth Wednesday.
It’s the same old worn out cliche, but the Union Pines girls lacrosse team, in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs for the first time, wanted to make sure its defense was locked in to aid in the pursuit of a championship.
“We knew our defense had to pick it up for the playoffs, and they did tonight. Good communications, good slides and everybody that got in did a good job of that,” Union Pines coach Todd Telemeco said. “The defense stepped up tonight. We worked on it all this week. We focused on defense because our offense is pretty strong.”
With its defense dialed in, the Vikings held visiting Seaforth to a pair of second-half goals in a 17-2 win in the program’s playoff debut Wednesday night at home.
“We started out tough, and went straight into a really aggressive defense, and I think that just showed how experienced our players are and their skill,” sophomore Madelyn Telemeco said. “Individually, and as a team, communication was amazing, and that really helped us tonight.”
Union Pines hosts First Flight Tuesday in the third round of the state playoffs.
After a shutout in the first half, the first goal allowed by the Union Pines defense came six minutes into the second half, and the No. 4-seeded Vikings (12-4) held an 11-1 lead at that point.
Union Pines has had its share of first time experiences this season, but advancing to the state playoffs was one that took some adjusting early on by the Vikings.
“We were all kind of nervous about it being the first playoff game. We kind of helped calm each other down and keep each other level headed throughout the game,” junior Madison Aldridge said.
Scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the game, Union Pines’ offensive lift came with three of the first four goals coming from sophomore Ariana Cline.
Madelyn Telemeco said that in the days since the team found out its playoff seeding, there’s been a closer bond built in the locker room, and the pregame atmosphere was the epitome of the team’s close-knit connection.
That, in turn, has helped the team translate better from practice to the games this season.
“I think just as a team, we came together to help pull us through this first playoff game,” Madelyn said. “Our practices recently, we go 100 percent in practice and 100 percent in games. The skill we are working on, all the ground balls and the aggressive defense, it’s so much better in games than it was last year.”
In the win for Union Pines, Janie Spicer and Clair Weld each scored four goals, and Cline finished with the hat trick.
In goal, sophomore Izzy Bonillo had seven saves.
With a wide margin on the scoreboard, Todd Telemeco was able to work in reserve players late in the match, adding to another historic first for the Viking program.
“Everybody got in the game, so the cool thing is we all made history together,” he said. “It’s a great shared experience.”
Raiders Avenge Loss, Top Union Pines in Softball Semis
The Union Pines softball team lost 16-7 to Richmond at home in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday.
The Vikings (12-8) score all seven runs in the first three innings of the game.
Sophomore Elizabeth Andrews hit a home run and drove home three RBIs. Marissa Fuller had a pair of RBIs.
Maddie Wagner struck out seven batters in four innings in the circle.
The Vikings await their state playoff seeding that will be announced this weekend.
Southern Lee Closes Out Pinecrest Softball
The Southern Lee softball team scored 14 runs in the last two innings to earn a 19-9 comeback win over Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament consolation game.
The Patriots (8-14) scored their nine runs in the first four innings. Karma Morrison and Anjali Williams each had two RBIs. Maggie Drake hit a home run and had two hits. Also recording two hits in the game for Pinecrest was Frances Hanshew, Lauren Jefferson and Nakia Collins.
In other county softball action, North Moore lost 13-4 to Chatham Central.
Scotland Shuts Out Vikings
The Union Pines baseball team was held to five hits in the 5-0 loss at Scotland in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference consolation tournament Wednesday.
Mayson Dear, Hunter Meeds, Jacob Williams, Grey Withrow and Chandler Ring each had one hit.
In other county baseball action, the North Moore baseball team defeated Jordan-Matthews 11-1 on the road, and advanced to the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament championship game. The Mustangs host Seaforth Thursday for the title.
Patriots, Vikings Eliminated in Tennis Tourney
The Pinecrest and Union Pines boys tennis teams were eliminated in the first round of the state dual team tournament at home Wednesday.
The Patriots fell 5-3 to Wakefield. Winning matches for Pinecrest was Marshall Landry in straight sets in No. 1 singles, Corey Ingram in straight sets in No. 4 singles and Landry and