HSLAX-W-Union Pines v Seaforth

Union Pines Vikings attack Madelyn Telemeco (8) and Janie Spicer (10) battle against Seaforth Hawks midfielder Mia Moore (2) during the second round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse championship between Union Pines and Seaforth Wednesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Seaforth, 17-2 to advance to the third round. 

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

It’s the same old worn out cliche, but the Union Pines girls lacrosse team, in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs for the first time, wanted to make sure its defense was locked in to aid in the pursuit of a championship.

“We knew our defense had to pick it up for the playoffs, and they did tonight. Good communications, good slides and everybody that got in did a good job of that,” Union Pines coach Todd Telemeco said. “The defense stepped up tonight. We worked on it all this week. We focused on defense because our offense is pretty strong.”

HSLAX-W-Union Pines v Seaforth

Union Pines Vikings attack Madelyn Telemeco (8) and Claire Weld (4) battle against Seaforth Hawks defender Grace Davis (8) during the second round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse championship match between Union Pines and Seaforth Wednesday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days