The Union Pines baseball team ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 road win over Montgomery Central Monday evening.
The Vikings (2-4) held the Timberwolves to three hits in the win, with senior Mayson Dear striking out nine batters in his four innings. Grey Withrow struck out five batters in two innings of relief.
At the plate, Dear and Hunter Meeds both had two hits, with Meeds driving in two runs.
Chandler Ring, Ryan Wallace and Ben Finkelstein each had an RBI in the win.
Union Pines goes to Western Harnett Wednesday.
Union Pines Girls Lacrosse Routs Terry Sanford
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team earned a 21-8 win at home over conference foe Terry Sanford Monday night.
Leading the Vikings (3-2, 2-1 Conference) in scoring in the win was junior Janie Spicer with five goals, sophomore Arianna Cline with four goals, and junior Madeleine Hefner and freshman Caroline Carver with three goals each.
Carver assisted on six goals. Spicer collected eight groundballs and won nine draws.
Sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Bonillo recorded four saves.
The Vikings host Athens Drive Wednesday.
Vikings Split With Gray’s Creek, Terry Sanford
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season on the road against Gray’s Creek on Friday, and then lost at home to Terry Sanford on Monday.
In the 12-4 win, Union Pines got multi-goal efforts from Zach Armstrong and Aidyn Rombalski. Armstong had five goals and an assist, and Rombalski scored three goals and assisted on another score.
Other goal scoring came from Zach McCormick, Michael Strohacker, Teseo Woods and Marshall White with one goal each.
Kyle Yarter tallied six groundballs and seven takeaways, Rombalski had six groundballs and four takeaways, and Jackson Violand had four takeaways.
Terry Sanford defeated the Vikings 15-10 in Cameron Monday.
Union Pines (2-4, 0-3 Conference) goes to Vance Charter on Friday.
Girls Soccer Teams Drops a Pair
The Union Pines girls soccer team lost two games in recent days on the road.
Starting Saturday at The Brittany Soccer Showcase, Union Pines lost 3-0 to Leesville Road.
In Monday’s action, Holly Springs defeated the Vikings, 7-0.
Union Pines hosts Lee County Tuesday.
The Pinecrest girls soccer teams lost 3-1 to Cox Mill and 6-0 to Myers Park at The Brittany on Friday and Saturday. The Patriots go to Northwest Guilford Wednesday.