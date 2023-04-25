The Union Pines girls lacrosse team defeated Jordan by a 21-8 score in a road non-conference contest Monday evening. The win is the second straight for the Vikings.
The Union Pines (10-4) offense was led by Janie Spicer with seven goals and five assists. Freshman Caroline Carver and sophomore Claire Weld had three goals apiece.
Spicer also played a big role in transition with four ground balls, and won 15 draws.
Sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Bonillo had three saves.
Union Pines goes to Jack Britt Tuesday.
Pinecrest Shuts out Gray’s Creek
Scoring 10 goals in the first quarter, the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team picked up a 20-0 win at home over Gray’s Creek Monday. With construction at Pinecrest for the track, the contest was held at West Pine Middle School.
Pinecrest (10-7, 10-0 conference) was led in scoring by Weston Thomson with five goals and one assist. Ben Wolfe added four goals and assisted on four other scores for the Patriots, and freshman Anthony Monaco scored three times.
Deacon Medwick had three takeaways and four ground balls. The defense was led by Jack Ray and Eric Fruge with seven ground balls each.
The Patriots go to Northwest Guilford Tuesday.
Patriots Pick Up Win Over Terry Sanford
The Pinecrest girls lacrosse team earned a 17-0 win over Terry Sanford at home Monday, in a game contested at the Pinehurst Harness Track.
Leading scorers for the Patriots (11-2, 8-0 conference) included Allie Hirst, Mya Hausauer and Cina Huston with four goals each, and Karsen Corbett added three goals, and Chloe Baker scored a pair.
Hirst assisted on five goals. Hausauer had nine ground balls.
Pinecrest closes out the regular season at Wakefield Tuesday.
North Moore Golfers Finish Second
The North Moore boys golf team finished second in a Mid-Carolina Conference match at Siler City Country Club Monday.
Seaforth finished first with a team total of 161 strokes in the nine-hole match, and North Moore finished at 173.
The Mustangs low scorer was Brady Preslar with a 39, Colby Pennington with a 44, Mason Garner with a 44 and J.J. Doutt with a 46.