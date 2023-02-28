After going through its first season of varsity action without claiming a win, the Union Pines boys lacrosse team’s search for the first win didn’t last long into the 2023 season with a 19-3 win over South Garner at home Monday.
The Vikings were led by Aidyn Rombalski and Teseo Woods with four goals and an assist each. Tim White added two goals, and Maddox Carter, Zach McCormick and Harley Moyer each added a goal.
Rombalski was perfect in faceoffs, going 9-for-9, and Jordan Hoffman was 5-for-6 on faceoffs. Rombalski had eight groundballs as well.
The Viking defense was fueled by Kyle Yarter with four forced turnovers. Dustin Schroder had four saves in goal, and Erik Kosior had three.
Union Pines goes to Jack Britt Thursday.
Vikings Top Apex to Open Girls Season
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team outscored Apex in a high-scoring affair for a 17-13 win on the road Monday.
Goal scorers for the Vikings were Janie Spicer with six goals, Arianna Cline with four, Addison Volitis with three, Madelyn Telemeco with two, and Carolina Carver and Madeleine Hefner with one goal each.
Telemeco assisted on five goals and Volitis recorded three assists.
Spicer finished with nine draws won and five groundballs.
Izzy Bonillo had six saves in goal.
The Vikings go to Northwood Tuesday.
In other county lacrosse action, Pinecrest’s girls opened the season on a 13-2 win at Terry Sanford, and the boys won by an 18-9 score at Terry Sanford.
Mustangs, Patriots Off to 1-0 Starts
Baseball season started on the right foot for two of the three county baseball teams, with North claiming a 19-0 rout at home against Southern Wake Academy, and Pinecrest winning 8-0 at Millbrook Monday evening.
Pinecrest's offense scored six runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings of the win. Senior Colby Wallace and sophomore J.C. Woolard each went 2-for-4 at the plate, with Wallace scoring twice and Wollard driving him in with a third-inning single. Junior Bryant Kimbrell had two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies, and sophomore Mitchell Baek drove in a pair of RBIs on a single in the sixth inning.
Bryce Mauldin, Ty Allred and Gabe Purvis each had two hits in the win for the Mustangs. Mauldin hit a homer, along with Dawson Futrell.
Mauldin's three RBIs was the most for the team, while Futrell, Will Kennedy and Austin Patterson each had two RBIs.
Ethan Dunlap got the start on the mound for North Moore, and struck out eight in three innings. Kennedy had four strikeouts in two innings.
North Moore travels to Southern Wake Wednesday, and Pinecrest goes to Terry Sanford Wednesday.