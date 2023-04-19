Gathered in center field of their home field, the Union Pines softball team sounded like they had a slight identity crisis when they broke the huddle saying, “One, two, three, Dogs!”
The letters across the players’ jerseys still said Vikings, as has been the school’s mascot for time well before the players’ parents were even in high school, but dogs is what the Vikings wanted to, and successfully, played like at home Tuesday in a 13-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference win in five innings over Richmond.
“In the words of (assistant) coach (Ryan) Giggey, ‘We were dogs,’” junior Nicole Norman said.
“We were them dogs,” said senior Marissa Fuller, following up her catcher.
Playing like a “dog” can sometimes have negative connotations, but Giggey said his football coaching side came out one day in practice when he wanted the players to bring a ferocious mentally to the plate. Chants of being a dog when the Vikings came up to the plate, and the occasional barking echoed from the Union Pines (9-7, 7-3 Sandhills) dugout.
The Vikings provided a bite with their bats to go with their bark.
Fuller said that the dog mentality the team has adopted also goes a little further for her.
“We’re always lower, I feel like. We’re the underdogs, but we’re them dogs,” Fuller said. “Nobody believes in us, but us. We’ve got this. We knew coming in we got this.”
The win over the Raiders (11-3, 8-2 Sandhills) was the second time Richmond had been defeated by a mercy-rule shortened contest this season, the other coming in a 12-2 loss at Scotland last month.
“These girls work hard. They have worked hard, and they’ve earned this,” Union Pines interim coach Mike Jarman said. “I’m really proud of them. It’s really fun to see them having fun.”
The fun was evident from the start of the game, and it bled over to all facets of the game.
Four runs crossed in the bottom of the first and second innings for Union Pines, and each of those innings included Fuller scoring an early run after reaching on a hit.
Norman stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in all three of her at-bats. With her powerful bat, it could be easy for Norman to swing for the fences in hopes of driving home four runs with one swing, but she brought a mature mindset to the batter’s box.
“I wanted to get it in the gaps. Usually when someone comes up to the plate, it’s full of pressure and stress, or you try to think, ‘Oh, I want to hit a grand slam. Oh I want to hit a triple or a double,’” Norman said. “But for me, it’s just 60 feet. I want to get 60 feet, and if I do that someone’s going to score.”
Going 60 feet at a time with three singles, Norman drove home four RBIs.
Richmond hung a pair of runs in the top of the third inning, and Union Pines answered with five runs, highlighted by an RBI hit from Fuller, and two runs scored on a sharp liner through the right side off the bat of Norman.
With the offense jumping on Richmond pitchers Quston Leviner and Makayla Parks, Union Piens senior pitcher Maddie Wagner pitched to contact, and the Viking defense stood tall behind her.
“Maddie was focused tonight. Maddie Wagner was just awesome, and we hit the ball,” Jarman said. “That our m.o., and once we stay disciplined and hit our pitch, then we stroke it.”
Wagner allowed six hits across five innings, and struck out three batters.
“She went out there against a good team, with good batters, and kept her composure,” Fuller said. “Some of their players hit about five or six home runs this season, and she kept her cool. She did the best she could.”
Trinity Whitt had two RBIs, and Natalie Auman added a pair of hits for Union Pines in the win.
Jarman used the descriptors “huge” and “signature” for the win, the Vikings’ first over the 4A powerhouse since 2012, and it also keeps the Vikings within striking distance for second place in the conference with Richmond. Union Pines has started using other wording for loftier ambitions as the season winds down to next week’s close ahead of the conference tournament.
“We’ve started using the championship mindset mentality, that terminology with them. You practice to win championships, and championship mentality,” Jarman said. “Championship teams can do this, and championship teams can do that.”
And apparently, championship teams play like dogs as well.
Union Pines goes to Hoke County Friday.
Union Pines Girls Lacrosse Weathers the Storm
Holding a sizable lead midway through the second half, the Union Pines girls lacrosse team held off visiting Willow Spring for a 16-15 win at home Tuesday.
The Vikings were led in scoring by Arianna Cline with five goals, Addison Volitis with five goals and Janie Spicer with four goals. Spicer and Madison Aldridge had three assists each.
Union Pines goalkeeper Izzy Bonillo stopped 11 shots on goal by the visiting Storm.
The Vikings host the Coastal North Carolina Home School team Friday.
Patriots Too Much For Hoke County
The Pinecrest baseball team scored at least one run in five of the seven innings of a 13-1 rout of Hoke County on the road Tuesday.
Mason Konen pitched a no-hitter for the Patriots, striking out 10 batters.
Pinecrest (18-3, 8-1 Sandhills) had eight players record an RBI, led by Hunter Huneycutt and Dylan Floyd with two RBIs each. Huneycutt led the Patriots with three hits, while J.C. Woolard and Ilyas Kalila each had two hits.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County Friday.
Vikings Shut Down By Cavs
The Union Pines baseball team lost 11-1 in five innings to Southern Lee on the road Tuesday.
Union Pines’ (10-11, 4-5 Sandhills) offense was limited to Mayson Dear with the lone hit and the RBI in the loss.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Friday.
Yellow Jackets Sting Patriots
The Pinecrest softball team struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first, but visiting Lee County responded, scoring 12 unanswered runs for a 12-1 defeat for the Patriots at home Tuesday.
Pinecrest had three hits in the game, and Macey Jackson had the RBI in the loss, and struck out a pair of batters in the circle.
Pinecrest plays at Scotland Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.