The Union Pines Girls soccer team defeated the Hoke County Bucks in Sandhills Athletic Conference action Friday night. The Vikings got their offense going and going fast as they put on a scoring clinic, and dominated on both ends of the field in a shutout win against the Bucks, 8-0.
The Vikings (13-3-2, 9-1 Sandhills) struck first on a goal from Taylor Leach to put the Vikings up 1-0. Brooke Going added two more goals back to back to make it a 3-0 lead. Leach would strike another goal as the duo put up four goals before Lexi Robbins added a fifth goal to help take a 5-0 lead over the Bucks (2-11-3, 1-7-2 Sandhills) at the half.
“I just liked how our team worked together. We have a very positive team, and we have very good passing. We all lift each other up and then it makes us want to eat for more goals,” Going said. ”In the beginning we were a little slow, but then we started getting into it and the positivity helped us out a lot. A lot of people got chances to assist, shoot, score. We had a very good performance overall.”
The Vikings would tack on three more goals, with scores from Taryn Pekela, Robbins and an own goal on Hoke County as the Vikings secured the win.
“Well the fact that we played a tough 4A team last night and they didn't let down today was important. I think it was a total of one shot on goal that was offered for free kick, so defensively we're looking very stout,” coach James Horwath said on the win. “It's just the fact that you know we’ve been developing over the season and they've really done a good job from the beginning of season so the big thing about tonight is we continue to improve.”
The Vikings senior duo of Robbins and Gianna Silvestri provided another offensive lift with Robbins scoring two goals and Gianna Silvestri adding an assist.
“We're just trying to enjoy our time together because we’ve play together for so long, not even just school but travel season. So, I think it's really just enjoying our final season”. Silvestri said. “Working well together and getting the team ready for the playoffs.” Robbins added.
The pair are hoping the tough contests in recent weeks against Carrboro and Cleveland will help the team going forward.
“We just want to play our best. It’s the end of the season, and we need to get ready and be physical and we need to get our conditioning up to be able to play full games,” Robbins said.
“We've had some really tough games against Carboro and also Cleveland yesterday, and it really taught us that we can fight against these harder teams,” Silvestri said. “I think that's just what we need to keep in mind heading into these final weeks.”
Union Pines travels to Southern Lee on Tuesday and closes the regular season Thursday at Pinecrest.
“Well you know Pinecrest is the champions, they've been the champions in their conference, so if you want to be the champion, you’ve got to beat the champion mindset,” Horwath said. “We'd like to beat them but just as importantly is how much we've improved over the season to make it a closer game than it was last time.”
