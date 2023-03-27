The Union Pines Vikings baseball team picked up a Sandhills Athletic Conference win Friday night on the road at Scotland High School by a 4-1 score. The Vikings jumped out early and fought off comeback attempts late.
“I liked everything that they did tonight, probably our most complete game of the year I would say,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “Mayson (Dear) filled up the zone and did a great job. The defense played well behind him, and we were able to get some timely at bats and manufacture a few runs, which is what we have to do. I thought collectively that was our most complete game of the year.”
The Vikings (6-5, 2-2 Sandhills) got things started in the first inning when Chandler Ring brought two runs home with a double that made it 2-0 early for the Vikings. The Vikings and the Scots (6-3, 3-3 Sandhills) went down quietly over the span of the next couple innings.
The Scots got their only run of the night in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch that brought in a runner from third. The Vikings added more runs in the top of the seventh with an RBI single from Dear and Austin Mooring on back-to-back at-bats that made it 4-1 Vikings. The Vikings got the crucial three outs needed in the bottom seventh to seal the win.
“That made me feel way better. It got close, 2-1, and that final inning we scored two. They couldn’t have done it any better. The energy in the dugout was amazing and timely hitting,” Dear said. “I’m more excited than ever, sweeping Scotland, a good team, pretty big.”
Dear was on the mound for the Vikings pitching seven innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out ten and walking one.
“Defense played as best we played, Mayson we told him at the end right there, I said he was filling up the zone maybe a little too much because (Scotland) was kind of hacking on every first pitch because they knew it was going to be in the zone, so I thought he did a great job and threw 80 some pitches in a complete game in seven innings which is unheard of,” Marion said.
“Surprisingly the slider-curveball combo was just lights out. They didn’t know what to do. I could locate it wherever I wanted and mix in a fastball,” Dear said. “That was the most supported, I felt comfortable, they were just like let’s go let’s go put it in play I know they got my back.”
Turner Bounds took the loss for the Scots pitching 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one while also allowing 10 hits.
“I told them I like where we are headed compared to week one, and until where we are now. I’m super impressed and thankful that we have improved since then,” Marion said. “We’re just looking forward to another game Monday, trying to go 1-0 Monday, that's always our goal.”
The Vikings return home Monday night as they host Triton.
Wallace Tosses Gem to Blank Cavaliers
Senior Colby Wallace struck out 11 batters, and limited Southern Lee to a pair of hits in a complete game outing for the Pinecrest baseball team Friday night for a 5-0 win at home.
Entering the sixth inning holding onto a 1-0 lead, Pinecrest (10-2, 3-1 Sandhills) got after Southern Lee starter Pierce Bouwman with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The Patriots scored four runs to give Wallace’s lead extra cushion to close out the contest.
Connor Teppatti had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Wallace and Hunter Huneycutt each had a hit and an RBI.
Pinecrest goes to Lee County on Tuesday.
North Moore Suffers First, and Second Defeats
Losses have been few and far between for the North Moore baseball program, adding to the sting of the 7-0 loss on the road to Chatham Central on Friday. The loss is the program’s second regular-season loss in two seasons.
“Some of the guys were talking the other day that they hadn’t lost but two games since they’ve been here. The other guys it's like five or six. It’s just not something we do,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “I’m proud of my guys and the way they reacted after the loss. We’re going to hang our heads high and walk out of here and try to put some runs on the board tomorrow.”
North Moore struggled in the batter’s box, leaving seven runners on the base paths in the loss. North Moore had five hits in the loss, led by two from Ethan Dunlap.
“We can talk about defense all night long, but if you don’t score any runs, you ain’t going to win the game,” Kennedy said. “I think some of the at-bats, and some of the things in the field, I feel like we let it carry over. We took some bad at-bats to the field, and some bad field plays up to bat.”
In a makeup game Saturday against Jordan-Matthews, North Moore’s offense remained quiet with one run off four hits in a 3-1 road loss.
The Mustangs (7-2, 5-2 Mid-Carolina) scored a run in the top of the second when Elliott Furr touched home after a wild pitch to tie the game. Furr had one of the four hits in the loss.
Gabe Purvis pitched a complete game for the Mustangs, striking out seven batters and allowing five hits.
The Mustangs take on Cummings Tuesday.
Vikings Mercy-Rule Raiders
The Union Pines girls soccer team earned a 9-0 win at Richmond on Friday, led by a big outing from sophomore Grace Queen.
Queen scored six goals in the win. Fellow sophomore Taryn Pekala scored one goal and assisted on six other scores.
Brooke Going scored a goal and had an assist. Abigail Robbins scored a goal as well.