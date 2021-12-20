The Union Pines wrestling team claimed five dual team wins at Douglas Byrd Saturday, with the closest margin of victory in the five matches being 36 points.
The Vikings wins came over Triton, 77-6; Gray’s Creek, 57-21; Chapel Hill, 72-6; Douglas Byrd, 66-18; and E.E. Smith, 72-9. The wins improve Union Pines to 19-3 on the season.
Brock Sullivan claimed four wins by fall in the matches.
Three pin fall victories were claimed by Johann Diaz, Joseph Vrabcak, Nicholas Mascolino, Gaige Lloyd and Colton Collins. Lloyd also claimed a victory by decision.
Aiden McCafferty, Finn McCafferty, Kellen DeVries, and Jayden Crawford each had a pair of wins by fall. Aiden claimed a win
Union Pines wrestles Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tiger Holiday Classic.
Patriots Topple Bunn at Wakefield Showcase
Behind a 20-point showing from sophomore Jullien Cole, the Pinecrest boys basketball team defeated Bunn, 72-30, Saturday at the Dexter Cooley Showcase played at Wakefield High School.
Pinecrest (4-2) scored 30 points in the first quarter, and Cole contributed 10 points in that period. The Patriots went on to lead 38-18 at halftime, before pushing the lead out to 60-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
Colby Wallace added nine points and J.J. Goins had eight points in the win. In total, 11 Patriots scored in the triumph.
Pinecrest returns home Wednesday for the first day of the Holiday in the Pines event against Hoggard at 7 p.m.
Union Pines Hoops Tops Jack Britt
Holding Jack Britt to nine points in the first half, the Union Pines girls basketball team picked up a 47-26 win in the seventh-place game of its bracket at the Cumberland County Holiday Classic Saturday at Terry Sanford High School.
Sara Adams scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while fellow senior Aaliyah Balser posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Freshman Taryn Pekala chipped in seven points, seven assists and five rebounds.
The Vikings (7-4) held Jack Britt to seven points or fewer in three of the four quarters.
Union Pines plays next at Scotland on Jan. 4.