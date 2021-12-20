269614084_4813036898747204_1006354845103161498_n.jpeg

Union Pines' Kellen DeVries claims a victory by fall over his opponent from Gray's Creek Saturday at the Douglas Byrd Duals.

 Photo courtesy of Roger Coble

The Union Pines wrestling team claimed five dual team wins at Douglas Byrd Saturday, with the closest margin of victory in the five matches being 36 points.

The Vikings wins came over Triton, 77-6; Gray’s Creek, 57-21; Chapel Hill, 72-6; Douglas Byrd, 66-18; and E.E. Smith, 72-9. The wins improve Union Pines to 19-3 on the season.

Brock Sullivan claimed four wins by fall in the matches.

Three pin fall victories were claimed by Johann Diaz, Joseph Vrabcak, Nicholas Mascolino, Gaige Lloyd and Colton Collins. Lloyd also claimed a victory by decision.

Aiden McCafferty, Finn McCafferty, Kellen DeVries, and Jayden Crawford each had a pair of wins by fall. Aiden claimed a win

Union Pines wrestles Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tiger Holiday Classic.

Patriots Topple Bunn at Wakefield Showcase

Behind a 20-point showing from sophomore Jullien Cole, the Pinecrest boys basketball team defeated Bunn, 72-30, Saturday at the Dexter Cooley Showcase played at Wakefield High School.

Pinecrest (4-2) scored 30 points in the first quarter, and Cole contributed 10 points in that period. The Patriots went on to lead 38-18 at halftime, before pushing the lead out to 60-26 heading to the fourth quarter.

Colby Wallace added nine points and J.J. Goins had eight points in the win. In total, 11 Patriots scored in the triumph.

Pinecrest returns home Wednesday for the first day of the Holiday in the Pines event against Hoggard at 7 p.m.

Union Pines Hoops Tops Jack Britt

Holding Jack Britt to nine points in the first half, the Union Pines girls basketball team picked up a 47-26 win in the seventh-place game of its bracket at the Cumberland County Holiday Classic Saturday at Terry Sanford High School.

Sara Adams scored 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while fellow senior Aaliyah Balser posted 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Freshman Taryn Pekala chipped in seven points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Vikings (7-4) held Jack Britt to seven points or fewer in three of the four quarters.

Union Pines plays next at Scotland on Jan. 4.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days