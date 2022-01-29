The Union Pines Boys’ basketball team picked a conference win at home against the Fighting Scots of Scotland High School Friday night behind a big push from its defense in the second half for a 65-49 win.
After trailing 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Scots (4-11, 2-5 Sandhills) outscored the Vikings 14-8 in the second to cut the Vikings lead down to a two-point lead, 24-22, at the half.
The Vikings (16-3, 6-2 Sandhills) came out of the third quarter on fire with a pressuring defense that the Scots had no answer for. Because of that the Vikings pushed to lead to as much as 42-27 at one point in the third quarter. The Vikings kept the momentum and pulled away with the 65-49 win.
“We pressed and that was the purpose of, for one, keeping the refs out of the game and we felt that if we pressed, we would make them turn the ball over more which they did,” coach Nick Boney said. “Our starters and Brandyn (Hackett) he was our leader in whatever press we were in, he was always at the top and he’s the catalyst of all that.”
Kelby Wright led the way for the Vikings finishing with 17 points. Hackett and Isaiah Robbins followed with eight points apiece.
“Our defensive pressing is what helped us out in that third quarter, we went on a run, and we didn’t start off slow like we do against other teams,” Wright said. “Us having the mindset of starting off slow like the last time we played them we had to change that mindset and blow them out.”
Union Pines picks up its 16th win of the season and gets the season sweep on the Scots.
“I’m more concerned about our free throws and turnovers. Our turnovers were not bad tonight, we only had 13, but I’m really concerned about our missed free throws, probably missed 10,” Boney said. “(The Scots) have size and athleticism, and they have guys that can play and be really good.”
The Vikings travel to Richmond on Tuesday and look to even the regular-season series.
Union Pines Girls Avenge Loss
The message was one that most coaches will sometimes say to their standout players before a big game, but Union Pines girls coach Anissa Little felt like it needed repeating for senior Aaliyah Balser ahead of Friday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference clash against Scotland.
“I said to her that, ‘Big time players make big time plays in big time games,’” Little told her 5-foot-10 do-it-all senior. “We had to have her show up tonight and she did.”
And the big plays that Balser made accumulated a career-high scoring performance among other things as the Vikings won 61-43 over the Scots to make up for an eight-point loss in Laurinburg earlier this season.
“We were hoping to defeat them for sure,” Balser said. “I feel like we will have more confidence throughout the rest of the season.”
Basler scored 29 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as she had arguably the best game of her career, and the Vikings (11-8, 5-3 Sandhills) as a whole pieced together one of their best games of the season.
The win also helps keep Union Pines in the hunt for the top 3A playoff seed out of the conference.
“We had to have it,” Little said. “We wanted to be in that situation. This was championship night for us.”
Balser came to life in the second quarter, leading an 8-0 run single-handedly to close out the first half, making it a 30-15 lead for the home team. At the intermission, Basler had 14 points.
“I started seeing open opportunities to get to the basket,” Balser said.
Little’s squad worked through figuring out the Scotland (12-4, 6-2 Sandhills) full-court press in the third quarter, and kept the lead throughout the remainder of the game despite the Scots trimming the lead down to as low as six points at one juncture.
“At their place they outrebounded us. We knew tonight that we had to rebound the ball,” Little said. “That was one of the keys for us to be successful.”
Nine points came in the fourth quarter from Balser as the Vikings’ added attention to rebounding led to offensive rebounds that limited Scotland’s possessions.
“We started communicating more and sealing them off better than last time,” Balser said.
Sara Adams added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings, and Laya Faulk finished with six points.
Scotland was led in scoring by Morgan Thompson with 17 points.
Union Pines travels to Richmond Tuesday.
Pinecrest Girls Top Lee County In Makeup Game
Rebounding from a loss earlier in the week to the conference leaders, the Pinecrest girls basketball team claimed a 58-24 win at home over Lee County Thursday in a makeup game due to a COVID-19 postponement.
The game was the second game of a three games in three nights for the Patriots, but the final leg at Southern Lee was postponed due to severe weather expected to hit the area. The varsity doubleheader will instead be played Feb. 7.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Brittney Sparrow had 11 points to lead the team in scoring, with a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.
Donoka Owens scored 10 points as well for the Patriots (10-5, 4-2 Sandhills), who had 11 players score in the contest.
Pinecrest plays at Scotland Monday, looking to move into a tie for second place in the conference against the Fighting Scots.
O’Neal Splits at Trinity Academy
Tuesday night the O’Neal girls basketball team hit the road for a match up with Trinity Academy, currently sitting in second place in the Tri-TAC conference standings. The Falcons left no doubt early taking a 20-point lead behind tenacious first quarter defense and rebound that led to a 54-27 win.
Sophomore Kelyce McSwain had 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, absolutely dominating the offensive boards, according to coach Lulu Brase. The Falcons totaled 23 deflections and 15 steals on the night allowing them to turn defense into offense throughout the contest.
The Falcons were led in scoring by McSwain’s monster double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Joining McSwain were Caelan McHarney with 15 points and nine steals, Ashanti Fox with 14 points and five rebounds and Reily Johnson with seven points.
The victory moved the Falcons to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in Tri-TAC conference play, securing the Tri-TAC regular season championship for the fifth straight year. The Falcons are currently ranked No. 2 in the NCISAA 2A polls, according to MaxPreps
The boys team took on third-ranked Trinity Academy for a Tri-TAC conference road matchup. The Falcons got off to a slow start seeing an explosive Trinity team jump out to a big lead at the end of the first quarter, and fell on the road, 79-48.
The Falcons regrouped and continued to battle all night. The Falcons’ resilience was on display, as their no quit attitude allowed them to win the second half by a one-point margin.
Senior Jalen Lindsey had a strong offensive night shooting an impressive 9-for-12 from the field and finishing tied for a game-high 20 points. Joining Lindsey in scoring were D’Marion Tomlinson with eight points.