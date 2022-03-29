The Union Pines softball team has a wealth of underclassmen talent up and down the batting order, and this season has proved to be a welcoming party for many to the varsity softball ranks.
After close calls and tough defeats in a four-game losing streak in recent weeks, the young bats are providing a spark to help rebound the team, which won its second straight game over Montgomery Central, 11-1, in six innings at home Monday.
“Hitting wise, I’m gaining my confidence back. It’s been a struggle the last couple weeks, but I’m back,” freshman Elizabeth Andrews said. “I definitely credit some of it to (Union Pines coach) Doug (Norman), his mindset becomes our mindset. We have energy and work as a team.”
Andrews leads the team at the plate this season with 17 hits and a .500 batting average, playing well beyond her experience as a first-year player. Against the Timberwolves, she had three hits and a pair of RBIs, the second of which drove in the final run to push the Viking (6-5) lead out to a 10-run margin in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“The reality for us is the fact they are starting to find themselves as a team. We had a little bit of a slide there where our bats went cold,” Norman said. “They’ve really fought through it, they’ve battled through it and now they are really starting to put good bats on balls and making things happen. When we’re creating chaos and putting things in play, good things eventually happen.”
The game was also a return to the circle for junior pitcher Marissa Fuller, after missing a pair of games to an injury suffered against Hoke County. Pitching to contact and allowing her defense to work behind her, Fuller allowed three hits and one run in six innings tossing for Union Pines.
“I didn’t want to think about it a lot. I just wanted to breathe and wanted to push through it one pitch at a time. I just didn’t want the emotions to get the best of me so I had to calm down and pretend like it was just practice,” Fuller said. “This year, I feel like we are all bonding as a team, coming together in unison and it’s exciting to see all of the younger girls contributing.”
At the plate, Fuller helped her cause with a bat in her hand in the first and sixth innings where she helped drive in a run during the two times up to bat. She also recorded two hits.
“Getting her bat back into play was awesome. She’s seeing the ball well now and hitting everything she sees,” Norman said.
Union Pines scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control early. Sophomore Nicole Norman and senior Lillian Jolly added RBI hits in the rally to go along with RBIs from Fuller and Andrews. A wild pitch and a throwing error on the same play led the final two runs across home.
Two more runs scored in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly from junior Madison Wagner and a groundout from sophomore Adelette Gutierrez. The Vikings were held scoreless the next two innings, up 8-0, but weren’t quiet offensively.
“They didn’t just score the first eight runs and then stop. They just kept battling. There was just one inning where we didn’t get to second base,” Doug Norman said.
Taylor Parker, Isabella Garcia and Corryn McCutchen each added a hit in the win.
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Tuesday in the first meeting of the rivals in softball as conference foes.
Pinecrest Golf Victorious
The Pinecrest boys golf team claimed another Sandhills Athletic Conference win at Sanford Municipal Golf Course Monday.
Senior Jackson Bode shot a 1-under-par 34 to lead the Patriots in the nine-hole match. Iszac Bertagnole shot a 35, Carson Bertagnole shot a 36, Isar Joshi shot a 37, Sup Rujiranan shot a 38, Holland Giles shot a 39 and Hudson Griffin shot a 40 to round out Pinecrest’s scoring.
The Patriots play in the Neuse Invitational on Friday.
Viking Tennis Defeats Bucks
The Union Pines boys tennis team picked up a 7-2 win over Hoke County at home Monday.
The Vikings were led by Caleb Downing, Philip Johnson, Aaron Scodius and Jackson Carmichael who each won their singles and doubles wins in the match. Joey Tortora picked up a win in No. 5 singles.
Union Pines hosts Scotland Tuesday.
UP Girls, Pinecrest Boys Take First in Track and Field Meet
The Union Pines girls and the Pinecrest boys track and field teams ran away from the rest of the field at a Sandhills Athletic Conference track meet last week hosted by Scotland.
The Pinecrest girls finished second and the Viking boys took third in the meet.
Leading the Pinecrest girls to the win were 11 first-place finishes.
Annika Stark won the girls 100-meter dash in a time of 16.5 seconds. Stark, Madeline Gagnard, McKinzie Valdez and Zoie Vela were part of the 4x200 meter relay team that finished 10 seconds ahead of second place. Vela, Gagnard, Madison Bryant and McKylee Wilkerson won the 4x100 meter relay.
In the 400 meters, Valdez crossed first in a time of 1 minute, 7 seconds to edge out teammates Amoura Roper and Jaden Austin. Wilkerson won the girls 300-meter hurdles in a time of 54 seconds.
Selah Kellner finished first in the 800 meters. Vela’s third win of the meet came in the 200 meters with a time of 26.8 seconds.
Austin, Roper, Catherine Martindale and Catherine Brown legged the 4x400 meter win for the Vikings.
In the field events, Laya Faulk won the girls discus throw, Austin won the girls long jump, Bryant won the girls high jump
Brayden Muhly won the boys 3,200 meters for the Vikings. Ethan Biggs won the boys 100 meters. Hudson Hayes won the boys 1,600 meters. Jameson Rembert won the boys 400 meters.
Leading the Pinecrest boys was senior Noah Hartford, who won the boys long jump and triple jump. Among the other first-place finishers for the Patriots were the 4x200 meter relay team, William Martin in the 300-meter hurdles, Zack Gilbertson in the 800 meters, Najhiir Seagraves in the 200 meters and Shaun Thomas in the boys high jump.
Pinecrest’s girls took first in the 4x800 meter relay with runners Jayden Alford, Claire Collins, Lauren Wimberly and Opie Hagan. Collins won the girls 1,600 meters. Wimberly finished first in the 3,200 meters.
Reagan Scepurek won the triple jump.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.