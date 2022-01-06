The Union Pines boys basketball team opened the new year with a pair of wins to set up a major Sandhills Athletic Conference clash Friday night at home.
The Vikings defeated Randleman, 56-30, at home Wednesday night to claim their second win in as many nights. Union Pines (12-1) hosts undefeated Richmond (12-0) Friday at home with first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings on the line.
Union Pines picked up a road conference win Tuesday night against the Fighting Scots of Scotland High School with a 47-45 win.
Leading by one heading into the fourth quarter, the Vikings would go on a 7-3 run in the first three minutes, but the Scots would not go down quietly after trailing 44-39. The lead for the Vikings was cut down to a two-point game with 47 seconds remaining, but neither team scored as the Vikings held on for the win.
“It was very physical. They’re a really good team with their size and they have some athletic guys, we just had to match it the entire game,” coach Nick Boney said on the win. “I knew we had to get a defensive stop regardless and I thought we would hit the free throws and be up by four, but we didn’t, so we had to get that defensive stop.”
The Vikings and Scots were tied at 11 apiece heading into the second quarter as Kelby Wright and Lamonte Cousar brought the energy for both their respective sides. Their play set the tone in the back-and-forth affair with the Scots leading by one at the half, 27-26, and the Vikings leading 37-36 heading into the final quarter.
Wright led the way for the Vikings finishing with 20 points, followed by Isaiah Robbins with 12 and Stevenson Haskell with 11 points.
“Everybody brought the fight today whether it was up or down we brought the fight,” Wright said. “I think we handled it well, there’s going to be more teams like that so it was good practice.”
Cousar led the way for the Scots finishing with 22 points.
Viking Girls Drop First Two Games of 2022
The Union Pines girls basketball team lost in its first two games of the new year with a 58-50 conference loss at Scotland Tuesday and a 58-47 loss to Randleman at home Wednesday.
In the loss at Scotland, Union Pines found itself down 22 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Vikings found themselves back in the game going on a 10-0 run in the first three minutes and holding the Scots to just eight points in the final eight minutes. This momentum booster was led by seniors Sara Adams and Aaliyah Balser but the Scots put an end to it and held on for the win.
Adams led the way for the Vikings finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Balser followed behind finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
In the loss to Randleman, the pair also led the way with Balser tallying 26 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Adams had 13 points and 5 blocks.
The Vikings (7-6, 1-1 Sandhills) hosts conference-leading Richmond Friday.
Pinecrest Sweeps Southern Lee
Both the Pinecrest boys and girls basketball teams claimed wins over Southern Lee in the first games in the new year to improve both squads to 1-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play Wednesday.
The Pinecrest girls (7-4, 1-1 Sandhills) jumped ahead with a big first half, scoring 42 points to take control early.
The backcourt provided a lift for the Patriots with Anna Apke scoring 14 points and Aniyah Jackson chipping in 12 points. Haley Kallgren scored 11 points to lead the frontcourt.
The Pinecrest boys defeated Southern Lee, 70-29, to improve to 8-4 overall on the season.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County Friday.