Claiming five wins at South View’s Baddest Cat on the Mat, the Union Pines wrestling team won the event for the fourth straight time over the weekend.
Senior Aiden McCafferty was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler after going 4-0 with each win coming by fall.
The Vikings defeated Pine Forest, 66-13; E.E. Smith, 84-0; St. Pauls, 78-6; Overhills, 63-15; South View, 58-18.
Eight other Union Pines wrestlers go undefeated on Saturday in the event.
Finn McCafferty went 5-0 at 132 pounds with four wins by fall. Nicholas Mascolino won all five matches at 182 pounds with four wins by fall. Jayden Crawford won five matches between the 113- and 120-pound classes with three falls. Johann Diaz won three matches by fall and went 5-0 at 126 pounds. Joseph Vrabcak went 5-0 at 138 pounds with three pinfall wins. Brock Sulivan won his five matches at 160 and 170 pounds with three wins by falls. Two of Houston Leeah’s three wins at 152 and 160 pounds came by pin. Dustin Maness went 3-0 at 152 pounds with two wins by fall.
The Vikings travel to Hoke County for a tri-meet on Tuesday.
North Moore Takes Two Wins at Home
The North Moore wrestling team had to acclimate to the varied pace of its quad meet at home Friday night. Opening with a match against Voyager Academy, which brought two wrestlers, and then having to prepare quickly after periods of rest to take on two 4A wrestling programs in Richmond and Scotland, the Mustangs faced adversity several times Friday.
“There was definitely some adversity. I think it was good for them. They’ve got to see that kind of stuff,” North Moore coach Dallas Roemer said. “I just love them finishing strong. They showed a lot of heart. Sometimes it’s really hard to get going there in the beginning and our guys definitely struggled with it, but I loved seeing them finish well. It’s definitely what you need in a sport like this.”
The Mustangs went 2-1 in the quad meet Friday night at home, with a 42-30 win over Richmond to close out the matches and a 54-12 win over Voyager Academy. North Moore lost 54-30 to Scotland.
Forfeits were plentiful in the matches both for and against the Mustangs, but some of the wrestlers that shined in the matches that were actually contested included a pair of sophomores and a senior.
Sophomore Alistair Fenberg won by pin at 152 pounds in his matches against Scotland and Richmond.
“He’s starting to turn into a really good wrestler,” Roemer said of Fenberg.
Senior Landon Hussey won by fall at 145 pounds over his opponent from Richmond.
“I wish we could’ve got him some more matches,” Roemer said. “He had two forfeits, but he’s been wrestling hard in and out of the room.”
Sophomore Nathan Rogers won by fall at 220 pounds against Richmond.
“I like what I’m seeing out of Nathan Rogers a lot,” Roemer said. “He’s doing all the right stuff and he’s working hard.”
North Moore hosts Cummings and Jordan-Matthews Wednesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.