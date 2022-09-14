Snapping a four-match losing skid, the Union Pines boys soccer team claimed a 7-0 win at home over Scotland Tuesday.
Leading the Vikings’ offense was senior David Perez with two goals and two assists.
Snapping a four-match losing skid, the Union Pines boys soccer team claimed a 7-0 win at home over Scotland Tuesday.
Leading the Vikings’ offense was senior David Perez with two goals and two assists.
Other goal scorers for the Vikings are Canon Jahn, Liam Thayer, Bobby Phariss, Andrew Garcia and Luke Cunningham.
Will Brokhoff, Gabe Phillips, Adrian Rodriguez and Kael Jahn assisted on scores.
Thayer and Kael Jahn combined for the shutout in goal.
The Vikings travel to Richmond Wednesday night.
Patriots Blank Vikings in Tennis
The top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference girls tennis standings through the first half of the conference schedule, Pinecrest and Union Pines met at Pinecrest Tuesday, with the Patriots claiming a 9-0 win.
The Patriots claimed straight set wins in singles action, and carried that on for three wins in doubles action as well.
Pinecrest’s Brooke LeFrenz defeated Tyne Ross in No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1; Anncey Pratt defeated Lily Slyman in No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-4; Estelle Kilpatrick defeated Abby Robertson, 6-2, 6-0; Livia Pratt defeated Madelyn Ragsdale, 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Pandich defeated Kinsley Creel, 6-2, 6-2; and Gabby Hooper defeated Saeda Yoxtheimer, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, LeFrenz and Kilpatrick topped Ross and Slyman, 8-2, in No. 1 doubles, and Anncey Pratt and Livia Pratt defeated Robertson-Ragsdale, 8-0, in No. 2 doubles. In No. 3 doubles, Laurin Goodridge and Ella Boals defeated Creel and Yoxtheimer by a 8-6 score.
Union Pines Tops Hoke in Five Sets
Going back and forth with Hoke County for the first four sets, the Union Pines volleyball team claimed a five-set win over the Bucks at home Tuesday to stay undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
The Vikings posted set scores of 25-7, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25 and 15-7.
Union Pines (8-3, 4-0 Sandhills) was led by Ellie Chapin with 14 kills and 10 digs and Devyn Craven had 12 kills, nine digs and five aces.
Passing leaders for the Vikings were Alison DeMasi with 18 digs, Brisi Gonzalez with 16 digs and Allie Bauer with 35 assists and 17 digs. Kileigh Cameron recorded 13 digs.
The Vikings play at Harnett Central Wednesday.
Pinecrest Sweeps Scotland
Making quick work at home, the Pinecrest volleyball team swept Scotland at home with scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-13 to remain perfect in Sandhills Athletic Conference play Tuesday.
The Patriots (10-2, 4-0 Sandhills) got a big lift from their hitters, led by Karsen Corbett with nine kills, Jacey Olsen with nine kills, Brooke Emore with seven kills, Marlee Johnson with six kills and Caroline Bradford with five kills.
Sydney Karjala had 27 assists and served three aces.
On the service line, Johnson and Bradford each had three aces as well.
Laiken Christman had 11 digs.
Pinecrest plays at Hoke County Thursday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.