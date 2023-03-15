Things went south quickly for the Union Pines girls soccer team at home against Lee County Tuesday night in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Falling in an early deficit, Union Pines clawed back, and used two goals in the second overtime period for a 5-3 win.
Union Pines (2-4-1, 1-0 Sandhills) allowed two goals in the first 10 minutes to Lee County (1-3-1, 0-1 Sandhills), and the deficit was 3-1 at halftime for the Vikings.
In the second half, Taryn Pekala assisted on a Grace Queen goal with less than 17 minutes left in regulation to cut the lead to one, and then the sophomore intercepted a pass and scored the tying goal with 10 minutes remaining to make it 3-3.
Pekala scored the game-winning goal with 8:28 left in the second overtime period off a Briana St. Louis pass. St. Louis passed to Queen for the final goal of the contest with seconds remaining.
Queen finished with three goals scored in the game.
The Vikings go to Athens Drive Thursday.
Richmond Jumps on Pinecrest Early
Scoring 10 runs in the first four innings, the Richmond baseball team built up a lead that Pinecrest could not come back from in a 10-8 Sandhills Athletic Conference win in Southern Pines Tuesday night.
“We’ve got to pitch better. It’s putting ourselves in a hole,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “I’m very disappointed with our effort. In this league, you better come ready to play. I don’t think we were ready to play, and maybe that’s on me. We’ve got to find a way to fight back because we’re going to see a really good pitcher Friday night.”
Pinecrest (5-2, 0-1 Sandhills) lost its second straight contest after the Raiders (5-1, 2-1 Sandhills) jumped on starting pitcher Noah Arnett. Relievers Addison Roth and Josh Slade came on, and the Raiders scored five more runs.
Down 10-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Pinecrest chipped away to cut the lead to 10-8 going into the seventh inning. Four runs scored in the bottom of the sixth for Pinecrest, two off wild pitches with runners on base, and one each from a J.C. Woolard RBI groundout and a Hunter Huneycutt sacrifice fly.
Bryant Kimbrell struck out six batters, and didn’t allow a hit, in his three innings to close out the game.
Pinecrest tallied three hits in the game, one each from Pierce Perrotta, Connor Tepatti and Grayson Hudgins.
Mason Murray hit a grand slam for Richmond in the win.
Pinecrest hosts Heritage Thursday.
Homers Sink Vikings Against Scots
Visiting Scotland hit a pair of home runs in a 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference softball road win over Union Pines in Cameron Tuesday night.
Union Pines (3-4, 1-1 Sandhills) collected four hits, and scored the lone run in the bottom of the fifth when Alison DeMasi scored after reaching on a single.
Scotland (5-1, 2-0 Sandhills) had homers from Madison Dixon and Dawson Blue. Avery Stutts struck out 11 batters in the win.
Union Pines goes to Cape Fear Thursday.
Union Pines Tennis Topples Hoke County
Registering a pair of wins at home Tuesday, the Union Pines boys tennis team improved to 8-1 on the season.
Union Pines defeated the Bucks 5-1 in the first match, playing only singles, and then won 8-1 in the second match.
Aaron Scodius, Jackson Carmichael, Joey Tortora, Cam Deibel and Micah Wortham won their singles matches in both contests.
In the doubles action of the second match, Scodius and Deibel won in No. 1 doubles, Carmichael and Tortora won in No. 2 doubles, and Wortham and Jackson Baker won in No. 3 doubles.
