Union Pines Vikings Mayson Dear (5) watches the ball as he heads for first during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Lee County Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Lee County defeated Union Pines, 10-0.
Union Pines Vikings Grace Queen (18) is congratulated on her goal by Briana St. Louis (12) during a non-conference match between Union Pines and Cape Fear Tuesday at home. Union Pines defeated Cape Fear, 4-1.
The Union Pines baseball team fell behind early, and couldn’t make a comeback in a 10-0 loss Tuesday night at home to the Lee County Yellow Jackets in the first Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup of the season.
The Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 Sandhills) got things moving in the first inning with a sacrifice fly to left from Thomas Frazer that scored one run. Presley Patterson followed with a RBI single. Dylan Kelly and Patterson each had a RBI double in the second inning. The Yellow Jackets scored three runs the rest of the way off hits from various players.
The Vikings (1-3, 0-1 Sandhills) struggled to contain the high-powered offense, giving up 10 runs in the loss.
A double by Mayson Dear in the fourth inning was the first hit for the Vikings. Grey Withrow also managed a hit for the Vikings.
Walker McDuffie earned the victory for the Yellow Jackets. McDuffie pitched all seven innings, allowing two hits, while striking out 16 and going without a walk.
Chandler Ring took the loss for the Vikings. Surrendering six runs on six hits over one inning striking out one batter. Withrow came on late in the game and struck out five batters across the final three innings.
The Vikings look to rebound in the final game of the two-game series between the two teams Wednesday at Lee County High School. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Vikings Push Past Yellow Jackets
Senior pitcher Maddie Wagner struck out nine batters in a complete game to help the Union Pines softball team to a 4-3 win at home over Lee County Tuesday night.
The Vikings (2-2, 1-0 Sandhills) opened conference play with the win and scored the four runs on four hits.
Ada Gutierrez led the offense with two RBIs and Elizabeth Andrews had a pair of hits.
The Vikings travel to Asheboro Wednesday.
Union Pines Defeats Cape Fear in Soccer
The Union Pines girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-1 non-conference victory over Cape Fear.
Union Pines (1-2-1) scored two goals in each half of the match. Briana St. Louis scored two goals for the Vikings, and Grace Queen and Taryn Pekala added one goal each.