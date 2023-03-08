HSBB-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines Vikings Mayson Dear (5) watches the ball as he heads for first during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Lee County Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Lee County defeated Union Pines, 10-0.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines baseball team fell behind early, and couldn’t make a comeback in a 10-0 loss Tuesday night at home to the Lee County Yellow Jackets in the first Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup of the season.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 Sandhills) got things moving in the first inning with a sacrifice fly to left from Thomas Frazer that scored one run. Presley Patterson followed with a RBI single. Dylan Kelly and Patterson each had a RBI double in the second inning. The Yellow Jackets scored three runs the rest of the way off hits from various players.

HSSB-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines Vikings Maddie Wagner (2) delivers during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Lee County Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Lee County, 4-3.
HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Cape Fear

Union Pines Vikings Grace Queen (18) is congratulated on her goal by Briana St. Louis (12) during a non-conference match between Union Pines and Cape Fear Tuesday at home. Union Pines defeated Cape Fear, 4-1.

