The path to rebuilding has its landmark victories, but also turning points that might not be reflected with tallies in the win column.
Looking to continue to stack the building blocks of a foundation for potential success in the future, visible improvement is needed to help boost morale. Despite falling by a 49-14 score at home Thursday, the Union Pines football team saw improvement and a hint of promise going forward in the loss to perennial power Scotland at home, and it showed in a relatively upbeat postgame huddle.
“I feel like the kids fought, they lined up right and they made plays. We had guys play four quarters for the first time this year,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “(Scotland) is as good of an offense that we will play.”
At halftime, Union Pines (2-4, 0-2 Sandhills) found itself trailing by a pair of touchdowns. Less than two weeks ago on that same field, it was a Lee County offense that quickly built momentum for a shutout win.
A bye week provided a reset for the Vikings, and midway through the second quarter there were flashes of life the offense and defense hadn’t seen since the win at home over Western Harnett in Week 3.
“Offensively, we were able to show that we are able to run the ball a lot better than we had in the last few weeks. I think our guys played a full four quarters,” Trousdale said. “We put in some plays that we ran last year, and it actually worked well. Offensively, this is the best we’ve played since Western Harnett. I felt like going in we would be able to move the football and score. I actually thought we could score more, we had a couple opportunities to score.”
Scotland (4-3, 2-1 Sandhills) led 20-7 midway through the second quarter, and was marching across midfield when quarterback Carter Revelle tossed up a ball along the left side of the field, and Union Pines sophomore Caleb Milton snagged the ball with an over the shoulder interception.
“I was like, ‘Just make a play on it.’ I saw open grass and I tried to take it to the house,” Milton said. “I’m looking forward to the future of making big plays that can help us win games. Stops, we really need those.”
With the defense leading the way as blockers, Milton slipped through the sea of white Scotland jerseys and set the offense up with a short field. Four plays later, Ethan Biggs made a wide turn around the Scotland defense for a four-yard rushing score, making it a 20-14 Scotland lead with less than five minutes to go in the half.
The Scots tacked on a rushing score from Patrick Primus with two minutes until halftime to take a 28-14 lead into the break, with Union Pines receiving the second-half kickoff.
There was promise in the halftime locker room, a far cry from the feeling two weeks ago against the Yellow Jackets.
Offensive series for the Vikings were sustained on a handful of occurrences in the second half, but seemed to fizzle out once the home team crossed midfield into Scotland territory.
“We bogged down and we had a drive where we threw three incompletions in a row. Hindsight's is 20-20, but we were pounding them on the ground. It’s what it is, but at the end of the day we’ve still got to execute plays,” Trousdale said. “I thought we did a good job offensively scheme-wise, and even defensively I thought we had guys where they were supposed to be. Those guys are just really good.”
Milton had been used sparingly on the offensive side of the ball this season, but after halftime he assumed the role as the offense’s top ball carrier, and rushed for 120 yards on 12 carries. Slightly timid with the ball at times earlier this season, Milton used his athletic build to take on contact in the second half.
“I was just trying to play the best game I possibly can,” Milton said. “It was hard running and we were driving down the field leading the offense. Defensively, we just played a great game. Granted, we came out with a loss, but we played a really great game.”
Behind an energized offensive line, Trousdale saw flashes in the second half of an offense seeming to turn the corner.
“It’s really good for Caleb’s confidence, and it’s really good for our offensive line because they did a really good job,” Trousdale said. “Those guys did a real job run blocking. We struggled a little in pass protection, but running the football we had close to 200 yards rushing.”
Scotland’s offense posted three scores after halftime, a rushing score from Primus, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Revelle to Izeem Graham and a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown from Zay Jones to protect the lead and claim the win,
Scotland scored first when Jones found the end zone for the first time, 42 seconds into the game. Union Pines responded on the next offensive series to knot the score at 7-all on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ben Finkelstein to Kelvin Ortega.
Union Pines takes on Richmond at home next Friday.
“Week in and week out you are playing an opponent that is a good football team,” Trousdale said.
Mustangs Remain Perfect in Near-Perfect Showing
There are perfect examples of a team win, and then there’s what North Moore had Thursday against Jordan-Matthews at home.
Nine different players scored a touchdown for the Mustangs (6-0, 2-0 Mid-Carolina) on the road, and one of the players partly responsible for helping make the offense move smoothly got a chance to find the end zone in a lopsided 67-7 win.
Rushing for 329 yards, North Moore got 18 first downs, and converted their lone third down for a first down over the Jets.
As part of a 35-point first quarter, Jakarey Gillis rushed for a pair of scores, and Cameron Williams also found the end zone. Jase Nelson, a starting offensive lineman for North Moore, scored a touchdown on a four-yard run. The first quarter also had Michael Copeland score on a 52-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Other rushing touchdowns in the win came from Kolby Ritchie, Cam Sexton, Nate Dyer and Logan Roberts.
Antonio Moore returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown.
North Moore forced five turnovers on defense.
The Mustangs host Seaforth for homecoming next week.
Patriots Jump On Cavs For Win
Scoring 24 points in the first quarter, Pinecrest claimed a 45-6 win over Southern Lee on the road Friday.
Running back Zymaire Spencer scored a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards in the win. Quarterback Cody Hanson completed four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, with the lone score going to Hunter Neifert.
Neifert finished with 65 yards receiving.
Brandyn Hackett rushed for 71 yards for the Patriots (4-2, 2-0 Sandhills).
The Patriot defense collected a pair of turnovers in the win.
Next week, Pinecrest travels to Lee County for a meeting of the last two undefeated teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
