HSWres-Union Pines v Scotland and Southern Lee

Union Pines' Gaige Lloyd, wrestling in the 145-pound weight class, takes top position of a Southern Lee wrestler during a Sandhills Athletic Conference wrestling match Tuesday at home. Union Pines defeated both Scotland and Southern Lee.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines wrestling team dismantled Southern Lee and Scotland to stay perfect on the season in Sandhills Athletic Conference dual matches Tuesday.

With a 76-6 win over Southern Lee and a 72-4 win over Scotland, the Vikings controlled from start to finish in their lone home conference dual.

In the win over Southern Lee, Jayden Crawford, Finn McCafferty, Joseph Vrabcak, Gaige Lloyd, Colton Collins and Kellen DeVries all earned wins by fall. JT Erle won by a major decision at 120 pounds.

Aiden Enright, Crawford, Finn McCafferty, Vrabcak, Aiden McCafferty, Nicholas Mascolino, Collins and DeVries all won by fall in the match against Scotland.

Union Pines hosts the Viking Duals Saturday.

Pinecrest Stays Perfect in Dual Meets

Using a pair of strong showings on the road, the Pinecrest wrestling team claimed two Sandhills Athletic Conference wins over Hoke County and Lee County to improve to 16-0 as a team in duals Wednesday.

Pinecrest used its strength in the heavier weight classes to claim a 48-23 win over the Bucks. The Patriots also defeated Lee County in an 84-0 shutout.

In the win over Hoke County, Matt Rowland, Jayden Dobeck, Robert Hyder, Chase Godwin and Noah Kissinger won by fall. Riley Merchant claimed a win by major decision, Will Brock won by technical fall and Yesaya Moler won by decision.

Mustangs Claim Two Conference Wins

The North Moore wrestling team earned two convincing wins in Mid-Carolina action Wednesday with wins over Cummings and Chatham Central.

The Mustangs defeated Cummings, 48-30, and then earned a 66-6 win over Chatham Central.

Heavyweight Matthew Dunlap claimed a pair of wins by fall in the two matches. Colton Freeman at 132 pounds, Nathan Rogers at 220 pounds and Ranger Dunlap at 195 pounds each claimed one win by fall for the Mustangs.

North Moore wrestles Thursday against Uwharrie Charter and Eastern Randolph.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

