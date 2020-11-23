With her athleticism and the ability to find the ball, freshman Tyne Ross didn’t look like a freshman on Monday as the Union Pines volleyball team hosted Lee County in a Tri-County Conference matchup.
Ross’ presence at the net was known by the Yellow Jackets as the Vikings reeled off a three-set win with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12.
“The competition is a little bit higher as you would expect with people getting older. I think it’s pushing me more and making me more competitive,” Ross said.
Nearly a year removed from playing volleyball at the middle school level, Union Pines coach Toni D. Boney likes what she is seeing from the lanky hitter who is transitioning to playing in the middle.
“She’s making some adjustments. She’s used to playing outside so we’ve totally switched up her position and put her middle,” Boney said. “She’s learning to get off the net and get out of the setter’s way and also give herself an opportunity to hit.
“She had some great net plays tonight and I think we are pleased with how she is doing so far.”
It wasn’t until the second set when Ross started to find a rhythm at the net. She had five of her 10 kills in the set, most coming early in to help the Vikings build up an advantage.
A Ross service ace midway through the set put Union Pines (2-0) up 10-6. Later in the second set, Ross had back-to-back kills to push the lead out to 19-12.
To go along with her 10 kills, Ross had three aces and a trio of blocks as well. As she continues to get more comfortable to the varsity level, Ross says her upperclassmen teammates are aiding in her development.
“They encourage me and tell me that, ‘I got it the next time’ and ‘I can do better the next time,’” Ross said.
Junior Gianna Silvestri led Union Pines with 11 kills and senior Morgan Prots had 10 kills. Both upperclassmen, and Ross as well, were valuable parts to the passing as well; Prots had nine digs, Silvestri had eight and Ross finished with seven.
The offense of the trio helped Union Pines get going in the win, but not until improving its passing.
“We had to pick up our serve receive because that first set our serve receive was not that great, but once we picked that up we were able to run some stuff on offense,” Boney said. “Passing makes a big difference.”
Facilitated through 21 assists from senior Ali Polidori and five from Faith Driver, the Vikings were able to work from an early deficit in the first set to tie the set at 7-all before taking the lead for good.
Included in that was a run of 10 straight service points from Polidori that featured a spot where she had four service aces in the span of six points.
The theme of the match, outside of the emergence of Ross, was the upperclassmen’s leadership to help get the Vikings out of tight spots in the first two sets, before Union Pines controlled the third set wire-to-wire.
“They are stepping up, which in the past I don’t know if we’ve had a lot of senior leadership,” Boney said. “It’s good to see this group of girls really vocal and helping the younger players.”
Union Pines travels to Southern Lee on Tuesday before taking off for Thanksgiving.
Patriots Win In Straight Sets at Swett
The Pinecrest volleyball team claimed a three-set road Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Purnell Swett on Tuesday.
The Patriots won by scores of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-13 in Pembroke to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Helping to generate offense at the net and on the serve, junior Chloe Modlin had 10 aces, five kills and three blocks. Her twin sister Emmie Modlin had six kills and five blocks.
Also with a big stat night was senior Lexi Allen with 11 service aces and six kills.
Sophi Galford led the Patriots with 10 digs and also added seven service aces. Sydney Karjala had a team-high 13 assists. Vivian Camplin added eight digs.
Pinecrest travels to Lumberton on Tuesday.
In other volleyball action from across the county, North Moore lost on the road to South Stanly by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-14.
