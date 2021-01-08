Union Pines senior Ali Polidori said her and the rest of the volleyball team took a loss earlier this week personally, and carried over that energy into Thursdays regular season finale at home against Western Harnett.
Needing a win to claim the Tri-County Conference outright, the Vikings shook off the recent setbacks to claim a three-set win and lock in a playoff bid for next week. The Vikings won with scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23.
“I think we were all kind of just mad. We knew we shouldn’t have lost, but this game we wanted to make sure we were going to the state playoffs and not have a question on who goes,” Polidori said. “We just focused in and practiced hard on Wednesday. I think everybody was fired up after that.”
The five-set loss Tuesday at Triton was the first conference loss that any player on the Union Pines roster had ever experienced, and came as a learning experience for the team in the first game since reigning Tri-County Conference Player of the Year Morgan Prots departed the team after graduating early. But that didn’t keep the program’s career digs leader from being there in support on Thursday on the sideline, foam finger and all to help encourage on a fourth straight conference title.
“This is nice, especially for Morgan because she’s been on this team since she was a freshman,” Union Pines coach Toni D. Boney said. “I’ve never coached on a team where we have won the conference four years in a row. It’s awesome.”
Inside the lines, the Vikings (9-2, 9-1 TRC) were looking for other players to fill the void that Prots left, and the group joined together to claim three set victories in gusty fashion.
Prots was typically the team’s leader each game in digs, and against the Eagles, Polidori paced the Vikings with nine digs to go along with her 12 assists.
Union Pines never trailed to Western Harnett (4-8, 4-6 TRC) but had to stave off surges.
The third set started to resemble the match earlier this week as Western Harnett hacked away at a six-point lead during one point in the third set to tie the match at 20-all.
“They had to pick up their energy level and that’s been our problem when our energy drops in that third set,” Boney said.
The score was tied at 21-all two points later, and a pair of kills from Anistyn Deese and a match-closing kill from Tyne Ross finished off the contest.
Ross had a team-high 10 kills and four blocks at the net. Deese had seven kills as she has seen an increase in her play in recent matches.
“I really feel like Gianna (Silvestri) and I kind of stepped up and filled Morgan’s shoes because she had a really big spot the last four years,” Polidori said. “Honestly, everybody kind of stepped up their game a little bit and everybody was just trying to win for each other.”
In the first set, Western Harnett chipped back from an early deficit and cut the Union Pines lead to 14-13 on a Makyia Mackey. Ross accounted for the next three Viking points, and Deese added an ace to push the advantage out to 18-13.
Silvestri had five of her nine kills in the second set, including three coming in a pivotal point in the middle of the set as the Vikings opened up a 15-9 lead.
Knowing before the season the only way the playoffs would be for certain was with a conference championship, the win over the Eagles provided a moment of relief for Union Pines.
“I can breathe now. I might be able to sleep tonight,” Boney said with a laugh. “I’ll get one good night's rest and then be freaking out the rest until I know who we are playing.”
The Vikings are expected to have a home playoff game for Tuesday’s first round. Seeding will take place on Saturday.
“It’s really, really, really good. I’m excited and it’s nice to do that as a senior, too,” Polidori said. “I think we are going to have to focus and instead of having two or three people step up as a leader, everybody is going to have to be a leader and take responsibility for their own mistakes and get everybody else up.”
Patriots Finish Perfect Regular Season
The Pinecrest volleyball team completed a perfect regular season with a three-set win at Hoke County on Thursday.
The Patriots went 14-0 and were the only team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference to play all 14 games scheduled. Set scores in the final match were 25-12, 25-8, 25-15. Pinecrest won 42 of the 43 sets it played this season.
Senior Sophi Galford had 11 aces and 11 digs in the win. Junior Chloe Modlin had eight kills and six aces and Emmie Modlin added six kills. Senior Madi Ringley dished 13 assists.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.