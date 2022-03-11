IMG-9515.jpeg

The Union Pines boys tennis team for the 2022 season.

 Contributed photo

The Union Pines boys tennis team claimed a 9-0 win at home over Richmond Thursday afternoon to improve to 3-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Vikings dominated in singles action, claiming three wins by 8-0 scores.

Caleb Downing in No. 1 singles, Philip Johnson in No. 3 singles and Joey Tortora in No. 6 singles won in shutouts. Luke O’Donnell won on court No. 2 by an 8-1 score, and Aaron Scodius won No. 4 singles by the same score. Jackson Carmichael won No. 5 singles by an 8-2 score.

In doubles action, Downing and O’Donnell won in No. 1 doubles by an 8-4 score, Johnson and Scodius won 8-4 in No. 2 doubles and Carmichael and Tortora rounded out doubles play with an 8-2 score.

The Vikings go to Hoke County Tuesday.

Vikings Sneak Past Jordan-Matthews

The Union Pines softball team tallied 14 hits in an 8-5 win at home against Jordan-Matthews Thursday.

Helping lead the Vikings offense was freshman Elizabeth Andrews with three hits, including two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Senior Lillian Jolly hit her first career home run for one of her two hits, and junior Marissa Fuller also added two hits.

Megan Needham and Adelette Gutierrez each had an RBI as well in the win.

Union Pines plays at Montgomery Central Monday.

O’Neal Tops Union Pines Golf

With four golfers posting rounds in the 80s, The O’Neal School boys golf team defeated Union Pines in a match played on the Pines Course at The Country Club of Whispering Pines.

The Falcons edged the Vikings by a team score of 324-352.

O’Neal’s Jack Halloran had a round of 80, Andrew Hobbs and Max Martin each had rounds of 81 and Peter Myers shot an 82.

The Vikings had medalist Konnor Kinlaw with a round of 79. Gage Hull chipped in with an 81, Ted Caddell shot a 92 and Corbin Yow had a 100.

