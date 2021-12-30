At the end of a third game in three days, turnovers and missed layups began to add up for the Union Pines boys basketball team against Apex in the championship game of the Yellow Jacket Christmas Classic Wednesday.
With the miscues adding up, the Cougars were efficient to close as fatigue started to set in for the Vikings’ starters in their first loss of the season.
“I played my starters pretty much that whole 16 minutes and we rotated maybe one or two guys. I knew some of them were tired and fatigued,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said after the 77-65 loss.
Union Pines (10-1) trailed 58-52 going into the fourth quarter and errant passes led to more possessions for the Cougars to push the lead out to 66-56 with 5 ½ minutes to go in the game on a Sam Martin putback dunk.
With the starters playing significant minutes well into the fourth quarter, the Vikings lacked no effort, but were unable to claw back closer than seven points in the final stanza.
“They broke down the defense a little bit. We were trying to contain the inside and then be able to close out on 3’s. They got some open 3’s because we sagged in trying to help out,” Boney said.
A quiet game offensively from Union Pines senior Stevenson Haskell came at a bad time as he posted five points in the loss. Part of it was the added effort to attack Apex (8-5) in the post, but Haskell played all 96 minutes of the tournament for the Vikings.
“Our focus tonight was to go inside to Isaiah (Robbins) and try to get Isaiah going. He did a good job of that,” Boney said. “He took away some of what he does great for us and went to Isaiah some. That’s senior leadership, but we still need him to play. He’s still got to make some 3’s and hit some shots for us.”
Looking to attack the post, Union Pines had a scoring lift from seniors Robbins and Kelby Wright. Wright scored 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team. He scored six points in the first and fourth quarters.
Robbins battled foul trouble early after scoring six points in the first period. After halftime, he added 10 more points for his 16 point total in the game.
Union Pines battled shot for shot with Apex in the first half. Senior Tyson Hise came off the bench and drained a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, with his first coming at the 1:38 mark in the period to tie the score at 36-all. His 10 points all came in the second quarter.
Junior point guard Jack Adair had 10 points in the first half, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers as Union Pines built up a 22-15 lead heading to the second quarter.
The loss snaps a 10-game win streak to open the season, but Boney sees positives coming from the defeat that could pay dividends in the long run of the season.
“We’ve got to fight through adversity. When we were playing through when it looked like things were not going our way, we still played and our guys still fought to the end,” he said. “We’ve got to do that because we’ve still got to play the Richmonds, the Pinecrests, the Scotlands and all that kind of stuff. We’ve got to do that and learn from that.”
Haskell was also selected to the all-tournament team from Union Pines.
Apex’s Patrick Malott was named the tournament’s MVP, and scored 16 points in the win. Martin finished with 24 points.
Union Pines returns to Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday against Scotland.
Pinecrest Girls Take Fifth at Sheetz Classic
Senior Emmie Modlin scored 20 points over the first three quarters for the Pinecrest girls basketball team in its 67-26 win over High Point Central in the fifth-place game of the Sheetz Classic hosted at Southwest Guilford Wednesday.
Mondlin’s scoring came in bunches, including nine points in the second quarter as Pinecrest (6-4). Haley Kallgren scored all of her nine points in the second quarter as well.
Modlin was selected to the all-tournament team, along with Brittney Sparrow, who scored 10 points in the win.
Aniyah Jackson, Jakaya Scott and Jada Dokes each scored six points for Pinecrest.
The Patriots host Southern Lee Tuesday.
Patriots Advance to West Bladen Championship Game
Jumping on St. Pauls from the start, the Pinecrest boys basketball team claimed a 69-26 win in the West Bladen Christmas Tournament semifinals Wednesday to advance to the championship game Thursday at 8 p.m.
The championship matchup comes against an 8-1 Laney team.
Scoring 25 points in the first quarter, the Patriots (7-3) led by 16 points after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 47-17 at halftime.
Junior J.D. Scarbrough scored 17 points, including seven points in the third quarter to lead Pinecrest to the victory. Colby Wallace added 10 points and Jullien Cole scored nine points.
Eleven Patriots scored in the win.
St. Pauls, playing without a majority of its varsity roster due to a COVID-19 exposure with the team, was led in scoring by Elijah Blanding with six points.
