Dominating in nearly every faucet of the game, the Union Pines softball team convincingly defeated Asheboro on the road in an 18-0 win in four innings.
The Vikings (3-2) scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, and rode a pitching gem by freshman Allie Bauer to pick up the win.
Bauer allowed two hits and no runs, while striking out a pair and allowing no walks in the win. At the plate she had three doubles, and four RBIs.
Fellow freshman Kileigh Cameron had three RBIs and junior Natalie Auman drove in three runs on two hits. Nicole Norman, Elizabeth Andrews and Isabella Garcia each had one RBI in the win.
Union Pines goes to Jordan-Matthews Thursday.
Mustangs Rebound Over South Davidson
Playing its second game in as many nights to open the season, the North Moore softball team handed visiting South Davidson a 12-5 defeat Wednesday.
The Mustangs (1-1) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and added a run in the next two innings to overcome a 5-0 deficit.
Sophomore Hailey Robinson led the Mustangs with three hits, while sophomore Sydney Russell added three RBIs on a double and a triple.
Calissa Clendenin drove in two runs, and Ella Fields and Hannah Hunt each had one RBI.
Russell struck out 10 batters in her complete game in the circle.
North Moore goes to South Davidson Friday.
Jackets Rally To Complete Sweep of Vikings
The Union Pines baseball team took a one-run lead into the bottom of the sixth, and Lee County stood its ground at home to earn a 5-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference win Wednesday night.
Lee County scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, after coming up to bat down 3-2.
Union Pines (1-4, 0-2 Sandhills) built up the lead using three hits. Mayson Dear hit a solo home run, and Jacob Williams drove home a run in the loss. Hunter Meeds had the other two hits in the game.
On the mound, Ryan Wallace struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings.
Union Pines goes to Montgomery Central Monday.
North Moore Golfers Top Union Pines
In a non-conference boys golf match at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club, the North Moore boys golf team earned a 17-stroke win in a nine-hole match on Tuesday.
Led by Brady Preslar, the Mustangs posted a team score of 187. Preslar had a score of 42 to finish tops among both teams. Rounding out the Mustangs’ lineup were J.J. Doutt with a 45, Colby Pennington had a 49 and Mason Garner shot a 51.
For Union Pines, Tad Caddell posted a 44 to lead the Vikings, Tommy Calarco shot a 52,A.J. Keiser shot a 53 and Gavin Briggs rounded out the scoring with a 55.
Pinecrest Lacrosse Posts Another Lopsided Win
The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team won a 20-1 conference match at Gray’s Creek Tuesday on the road.
Senior Ben Wolfe led the Patriots (3-1) with four goals and two assists in the win. Gavin Laton scored two goals and assisted on three other scores, and Bryant Harris had two assists and two goals. Weston Thomson had three goals, and Marco Wellener and Trey Black also score two goals each in the win.
Thomson had eight groundballs, and Deacon Medwick recorded seven groundballs and a takeaway in the win.