A second-half goal lifted the Union Pines girls soccer team to a 1-0 win at Harnett Central Monday to rebound from a loss over the weekend.
The goal scored by Abbie Robbins gave the Vikings (3-2-1) the win off an assist from Eva Reinhardt.
The Vikings play at Lee County Tuesday.
Big Start Lifts Union Pines Softball
Scoring all of its runs in the second and third innings, the Union Pines softball team picked up a 5-2 non-conference win at Montgomery Central Monday.
Freshman Elizabeth Andrews had a pair of hits, including a triple in the win, senior Taylor Parker added a triple as well and sophomore Adelette Gutierrez stole three bases.
Gutierrez, Lillian Jolly and Nicole Norman each had one RBI in the win.
Union Pines travels to Scotland Tuesday.
Vikings Lacrosse Drops Two at Terry Sanford
The Union Pines boys and girls lacrosse teams lost to Terry Sanford on the road Monday afternoon.
The boys were defeated 14-7 by the Bulldogs.
Leading the Vikings in the loss was Aidyn Rombalski, who won 15 of the 21 faceoffs and scored five goals. He also snagged 15 groundballs.
Zachary McCormick and Jerry Arredondo each scored a goal as well. Mason Berge had an assist.
Dustin Schroder recorded six saves in goal for Union Pines.
In the girls game, Terry Sanford claimed a 24-12 win over Union Pines.
Ariana Cline led Union Pines with five goals. Addison Voltis added three goals and three assists.
Izzy Bonillo had seven saves on 31 shots.
The Vikings host Pinecrest Thursday with the girls starting at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow.