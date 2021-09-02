Entering a new conference has brought about a lot of unknowns for the Union Pines cross country team this season. But to ease into the uncertainty, the Vikings ran at home to open the season Wednesday.
Taking on Richmond and Lee County, it was much of the same for the Vikings as both the girls and boys teams won the team standings and a Viking crossed the finish line first in both races.
With a healthy number of upperclassman runners, Union Pines also had 11 freshmen running in the meet.
“They were raring to run because even yesterday they were real hyped up and ready to go," Union Pines coach Nat Carter said. "I think a lot of them today realized they might have to put a little more effort into it.
“I think the kids, for the most part, came through pretty good.”
On the boys side, senior Giovanni Rincon saw a preseason of going the extra mile with his workouts pay off as he took first place in a time of 18:09.
“I just wanted to come out and get a good first race. I finished first place so I think I did well,” Rincon said. “This year I’ve been running a lot more than I have done any other year. Usually I don’t train as hard as other runners so this year I’ve had a good base.”
He credits having a runner partner in the morning to him posting a first-place finish ahead of teammate Hudson Hayes by 41 seconds.
The boys team had five runners in the top six, slightly off the goal the team had for themselves.
“The goal was the top five, but the guy in sixth was from our team so we weren’t too far off,” Rincon said.
Ender Limb finished third for Union Pines, Logan Tutten-Lankaste took fourth and Brayden Muhly came in sixth place. Eight of the top 10 finishers in the race were from Union Pines.
“Gio, you can tell that he has put in the work,” Carter said of his senior. “I’m looking forward to him having a real outstanding season.”
On the girls side, junior Eva Reinhardt took first place with a time of 23:18.
“It was kind of surprising to me how well I did because last year I had an ankle injury so this year I’m coming off of that hopefully strong,” Reinhardt said.
Other top finishers from Union Pines included Laura Caviness in second, Clara Kellner in fifth, Janie Spicer in sixth and Addison Fairleigh in seventh. Union Pines had eight of the top 10 finishers in the girls race.
“Eva came in with a different attitude,” Carter said. “We had two other freshman girls that were ahead of her. This year, she’s came in like she’s ready to do her thing.”
Rinehardt said that the first race was one of reaping the benefits of preseason work the girls team has put in.
“I think it just meant that the work we’ve been putting in for this season has kind of paid off for all of us. I think we all did pretty well today. It was just good to come out here and show them what we’ve got,” she said. “We had a really good mentality today. We are all good with each other and it’s just such a good team.”
Vikings Top Golden Bulls In Volleyball
Cruising at home to claim its sixth straight win, the Union Pines volleyball team made quick work of E.E. Smith in three sets Tuesday.
The Vikings improved to 7-1 with set scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-11.
A threat all over the court, Gianna Silvestri had six kills, five aces and four digs. Senior Emma Vacha had eight kills in the win and junior Devyn Craven had six kills.
Faith Driver dished out 20 assists. Brisi Gonzalez had 10 digs.
Union Pines plays at Asheboro Thursday.
